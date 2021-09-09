Cristiano Ronaldo shows his ambitions!

Two days before the game against Newcastle, Cristiano Ronaldo could make his debut with Manchester United. Returning to the Mancunian club after his departure to Real Madrid in 2009, the five-time Ballon d’Or returned to his transfer to Old Trafford and his ambitions in an interview published on the Red Devils website. And the least we can say is that CR7 is “Not on vacation” on the Manchester side.

“I remember my first game at Old Trafford. I was so nervous! Of course I would be on Saturday, but I’m more mature and experienced. I will be ready ! I’m going to put pressure on Ole to start in the eleven! I am here to win again and again. I am capable of it. (…) People think I’m finished, blah-blah-blah (laughs). I come to show that I am still capable of planting and giving the best of me. It is a chance for the club and for me to cross a new course. I still have three or four years of high level ahead of me ”, assured the Portuguese striker of 36 years on the official website of MU before adding: “People talk about age, but they should know I’m different. I am different from the rest of the world. I show myself all the time, year after year, and this year will be the same. “ CR7 is well and truly back!



