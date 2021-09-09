criticized, Nabilla Benattia explains why she gave birth in France

No but hello, if there is one thing that Nabilla Benattia cannot stand anymore, it is to justify oneself. Last July, in the middle of her marriage to Thomas Vergara, an individual broke into the couple’s hotel room. Watches, luxury handbags and jewelry had been stolen as the newlyweds partied. Upset, Milann’s parents decided to keep their honeymoon trip, but still decided not to reveal the exact location where they were staying. A sad experience for the newlyweds, who are still marked two months later.

This September 6 on Snapchat, Nabilla Benattia explained that they have no intention of returning to live in France at all. “We will never go back to live in France. As public figures, we have a little boy to protect. My son comes before everyone else, it’s my role as a mother to protect him. Everyone is surprised that we are leaving but if you open your eyes a little, you will see that we have all, without exception, been robbed, robbed, kidnapped or threatened … It’s tiring and it doesn’t only happen to famous people! ”, the influencer got on her nerves.





And this September 9 on Snapchat, the wife of Thomas Vergara gave a layer. “It makes me laugh a little because I said that I would never come back to live in France for security reasons, and there are people who talk about Vitale cards”, the young bride was surprised. But the little Vergara family (…)

