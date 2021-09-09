Death of Jean-Paul Belmondo: follow the national tribute to the Invalides live

The emotion was palpable this Thursday, in Paris, during the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo. In the courtyard of the Invalides and on the esplanade, personalities and anonymous greeted one last time this sacred monster of cinema, who died on September 6, at the age of 88 years.

It is under a radiant sun, in the 7e district of the capital, that the ceremony opened at 4.30 p.m., with the entry of the Republican Guard. The Marseillaise sounded as the coffin, draped with the tricolor flag, sat enthroned in the middle of the courtyard, in front of the family and relatives of “Bébel”, this “Magnificent” that the Nation will not be able to forget.

Accompanied by his wife, the Head of State Emmanuel Macron then arrived on the scene, joining Prime Minister Jean Castex, members of the government, including Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti and Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot , and some 1,000 people authorized to attend this ceremony, provided with their health pass.

“Jean-Paul took the sun to give it back, it was France’s smile”: Jean Dujardin pays homage to Belmondo pic.twitter.com/ahGCueKyCK – CNEWS (@CNEWS) September 9, 2021

Personalities from the world of cinema, entertainment and sport were also keen to make the trip, like the director Alexandre Arcady, the actors Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche and Samy Nacéri, the comedian Laurent Gerra, from the DJ Bob Sinclar, the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux, the presenter Cyril Hanouna, or even the boxer Brahim Asloum. “I came as a neighbor to laugh a bit with him. Where he is, he will laugh a lot. He would not have liked us to make a face, ”said host Michel Drucker. For his part, comedian Jean Dujardin, who has always considered “L’as des as” as a mentor, recalled that we “all had Jean-Paul Belmondo in us”.

The poignant words of his grandson, Victor

Then came the time for the speech, that of his grandson Victor, also an actor, and obviously very moved. “From where he is, he is fully happy with this tribute. Throughout his life, he never ceased to seek happiness and especially to give it. There will remain a sun. The sun does not go out, it shines, it radiates everywhere (…) Thank you grandpa for giving us so much joy, for sharing your positivity so much. We think of you, we love you and have fun with your friends who have missed you so much, ”he said, his throat tied, surrounded by the actor’s other grandchildren and his more. young girl, Stella, 18 years old.





“Thank you grandpa for giving us so much joy”: the grandchildren of Jean-Paul Belmondo pay tribute to him at the Invalides pic.twitter.com/BblSWULB1N – CNEWS (@CNEWS) September 9, 2021

“Jean-Paul Belmondo, it’s a bit us, and better”, according to Emmanuel Macron

In his ensuing eulogy, Emmanuel Macron explained how precious the “accomplice of Alain Delon” was to the French. “He was family. (…) He who by all his roles crossed the history of our country. (…) Cop, thug, always beautiful. Jean-Paul Belmondo lived in France. It’s a bit us, and better, “said the Head of State, before concluding:” Farewell Bébel. Long live the Republic. Long live France”.

“He did not only embrace eras and genres, he married France”: the poignant speech by Emmanuel Macron in homage to Jean-Paul Belmondo pic.twitter.com/IAtFa46gYV – CNEWS (@CNEWS) September 9, 2021

Under the applause of his friends and his fans massed in front of the giant screens installed outside and which broadcast the ceremony live, the coffin left the courtyard to the tune of “Chi Mai” by Ennio Morricone, excerpt from the soundtrack of the “Professional”.

From 7:30 p.m., the French will be able to come and pray in front of the coffin that will remain at the Invalides. A device that had already been put in place after the disappearance of former President Jacques Chirac in 2019.

Friday morning, the Belmondo clan will meet, from 11 am, in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés for a funeral in complete privacy. This ceremony will be followed by a cremation.