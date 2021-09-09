Did you recognize this winner of The Voice, who performs the song in the credits of the series?

TF1 is broadcasting this Thursday, September 9, episodes 3 and 4 of its new series Lies, worn by Audrey Fleurot. But who interprets the song in the credits?
Launched on September 2, the new fiction of TF1, Lies, attracted an average of 5.6 million viewers, or 27.3% audience share. A great success for this original French creation, adapted from the British series Liar: The Night of Lies. This Thursday, September 9, from 9:05 p.m., TF1 broadcasts the rest, episodes 3 and 4 of this fiction carried by Audrey Fleurot and Arnaud Ducret. And maybe you’ve already wondered who performs the credits song. Télé-Loisirs has the answer.
What is the song in the credits of the series Lies ?
Each of the six episodes of Lies opens with the few notes of a cover of a piece by Charles Aznavour. Entitled She, this song was written by him and Herbert Kretzmer in 1974 and appeared on the album A Tapestry of Dreams Where Faces of love, the 25th studio album by the Franco-Armenian artist. First composed in English, for the needs of a British television series named Seven Faces of Woman (in which Maria Charles and Julie Peasgood played), the song was then translated into French under the title All faces of love.
This song was then covered several times, helping it to achieve international success. It is to the singer Elvis Costello, that we owe in particular the most famous version. Recorded in 1999, the track illustrated the final scene of the cult film Love at first sight in Notting Hill of Roger Michell; which allowed it to rank in several charts in Europe in particular.
Who interprets the cover of the song She for the credits of the series Lies ?
You have certainly seen it in season 9 of TF1’s musical telecrochet, The Voice. Abi Bernadoth won the TV contest in June 2020 with 53.4% of the vote. He was the finalist of the team composed by Pascal Obispo. This new version of Charles Aznavour’s title was produced by Ben Mazué and Guillaume Poncelet for the needs of front page fiction. Unfortunately for the moment, the full version of this cover is not yet available on YouTubes or music platforms like Deezer or Spotify.