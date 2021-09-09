More

    Dimitri Payet cannot digest his sanction

    The sanctions pronounced by the disciplinary committee on Wednesday evening concerning the incidents that occurred during the Nice-OM meeting are causing collateral damage. In recent hours, Olympique de Marseille through its president Pablo Longoria, has stigmatized the lack of leniency of the LFP towards his club. The strong man of the Marseille formation believes that his players were the victims of the incidents which punctuated the match on August 22.


    An observation not necessarily shared by the committee … Suspended for a suspended match after having responded to the throwing of bottles from Nice supporters against him, Dimitri Payet does not digest his sanction. According to information from RMC Sport, the Marseille attacking midfielder did not expect to be sanctioned and does not appreciate the approach of the disciplinary committee. Despite the support of the UNFP or the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, Payet is therefore among the culprits. Affected, the French international feels a certain injustice in this judgment and considers himself more victim than guilty. Will OM appeal for the sanctions of Dimitri Payet and Alvaro Gonzalez? Case to be continued …


