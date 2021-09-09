Does the health pass really have an “expiration date”?

Although some patients had the unpleasant surprise of seeing their pass “deactivated” by the presence of a third dose, it is not, for the moment, linked to a new vaccine booster.

Hello Jacques,

the famous French health pass, the obtaining of which is conditional on a complete vaccination schedule, a negative PCR or antigen test for Covid or a certificate of recovery of at least 11 days and less than 6 months, is now used in many businesses and businesses.





Although some patients had the unpleasant surprise of seeing their pass “deactivated” by the presence of a third dose (mixing QR codes), the pass is not, for the moment (as of September 9, 2021) linked to yet another vaccine booster. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, affirmed it: “no, the 3e dose of vaccine does not call into question the validity of the health pass “.

Regarding the calendar given by the government so far, the pass is divided into two categories: the health pass “activities”, which allows access in France to certain places open to the public, is applicable until November 15, 2021. Pending further directives from the administration.

The health pass “trips”, implemented, as part of the “digital Covid certificate” European Union and border health control, is already planned to last until until June 30, 2022.

Beautiful day!