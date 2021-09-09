Domestic violence: footballer Jérôme Boateng fined 1.8 million euros

The new defender of Olympique Lyonnais, Jérôme Boateng, was fined 1.8 million euros by the court in Munich, Germany, where he was tried for violence and injury to the mother of his two children, facts dating back to 2018.

In a dark suit and white shirt, the 33-year-old star player, former Bayern Munich and 2014 world champion, appeared for the opening of the hearing at 10 a.m. local time, accompanied by his lawyer Kai Walden.

Anne Leiding, the spokesperson for the Munich prosecutor, took the floor to summarize the facts contained in the indictment: “Mr. Boateng first threw a lantern at (the victim), he missed, he cursed at her and threw an insulated box at her which hit her in the upper right part of her body, especially her arm, which injured her, ”she described.

“Insulted, beaten, pulled by the arm …”

“He then moved away, then he came back to her, he cursed her again, hit her, and pulled her by the arm,” continued the spokesperson, while specifying that these elements were solely the responsibility of the accusation, and that the debates of this Thursday should “shed light (…) to know if all this corresponds to reality or not”.



According to the German press, the facts took place in a hotel in the Maldives, where Boateng was spending his vacation in July 2018 just after Germany’s pitiful elimination in the first round of the World Cup in Russia. One of the indirect issues of the trial could also be the custody of their ten-year-old twins, which is the subject of a separate procedure.

The maximum penalty for the footballer was five years in prison.

A two-year contract with OL

The player made the headlines in early September, when he signed for two years with Olympique Lyonnais, after a decade crowned with multiple titles at Bayern Munich. He was at the end of his contract with Munich, where he won two Champions Leagues and nine German league titles.