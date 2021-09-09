Elodie Gossuin teases her husband Bertrand Lacherie live on M6 (VIDEO)

This Thursday, September 9 in All in the kitchen live with Cyril Lignac on M6, Elodie Gossuin, her husband and their children tried to reproduce the recipe of the day proposed by the chef. The host and Bertrand Lacherie were more accomplices than ever.
Cyril Lignac is back since August 23 with his crisp and gourmet show, All in the kitchen, every day from 6:40 p.m. on M6. For his big comeback, the chef no longer cooks directly from his own apartment, but has set up his kitchen on the roofs of the Bazar de l’Hotel de Ville in Paris. “Assemble, disassemble, the equipment: it was good during the confinement but now I live there. At home, it’s not a TV set! (he’s laughing)“, he explained to us in an interview he gave us. The phenomenon emission of the first confinement decided, like the French, to deconfin. Jérôme Anthony, his sidekick, goes to other corners of France, to meet the public.
Prestigious guests in All in the kitchen
And this week it’s from guests of choice who responded to the chef’s invitation the most famous in France. Monday, on the occasion of the new issue of Love is in the meadow, Cyril Lignac hosted – in video – an emblematic couple of the fifteenth season of the dating show: Mathieu and Alexandre. The lovers, who got married at the beginning of the summer, set the mood and mentioned their project of immersion among homophobes. This Tuesday, it was the famous actress Isabelle Carré who was found behind the stove. Yesterday, the host of M6 Ophélie Meunier had fun guessing the sex of her second child to the host of M6. This September 9, it is a former Miss France that everyone loves who made the cooking: Elodie Gossuin.
Elodie Gossuin and Bertrand Lacherie more accomplices than ever
The mother of four children who had already participated in the show during the first confinement was accompanied by her children and her husband, Bertrand Lacherie. She is the happy mother of 2 pairs of dizygotic twins: Rose and Jules, born in December 2007, and Joséphine and Léonard, born in October 2013. And the ex-Miss Europe immediately put the whole family to work, her husband in the first place. “I put it in the dishes!“, announced Elodie Gossuin, all smiles. A little later, while Cyril Lignac and Jérôme Anthony praised the physical and culinary qualities of Bertrand, the host of Extraordinary families on 6ter teased him a bit. The plus-size model stepped in front of the lens, waving his hand, a smile on his face. Elodie Gossuin gently laughed at him by throwing: “He’s happy, it’s good, he made his starlet!“, before bursting out laughing, causing the surprise of her husband. But these two are so accomplices that they can carry each other, without any ambiguity. Love, with a capital A.