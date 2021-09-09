Eric Zemmour remains on the air at CNews, despite the counting of his speaking time requested by the CSA

Eric Zemmour will be on the air for the show “Face à l’Info”, on CNews, Thursday September 9 at 7 pm. So decided the direction of the channel of information of the group Canal + (Vivendi), one indicates within the latter. This decision comes the day after the request made to television channels by the Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA) to count the speaking time of the polemicist, who has become in his opinion “ a player in the national political debate “.

For the Vivendi subsidiary, there is no “No end date to date” the presence of the polemicist on the air, we said to management. “We are very surprised by the decision of the CSA, because Eric Zemmour did not declare himself a candidate for the presidential election. We leave ourselves the right to comment [cette] decision later ”, also indicates CNews.

Until then, Eric Zemmour is not officially a presidential candidate. Rising against the decision of the CSA, he recalled, Wednesday, September 8, that he was the holder of the press card and therefore a journalist: “I will not be silent”, he had launched. But its status has changed in the mind of the audiovisual regulator.





Future label “miscellaneous right”

On September 3, the alleged candidate embarked on an election campaign tour to present his book France has not said its last word (self-published, 352 pages, to be published September 16). Posters plastered everywhere proclaim “Zemmour president”. And his supporters are looking for the 500 signatures needed for a candidacy.

By deciding to keep it on the air, CNews, who obviously did not want to do without 700,000 daily viewers, seems to challenge the CSA, which will have to arm themselves with courage to check the speaking time of Zemmour communicated by chain. Indeed, it is not all of his interventions (five hours per week on CNews) that will be taken into account, but only his comments. “Relating to the national political debate”.

In the meantime, within the chain, we are taking the lead by taking into account Eric Zemmour in speaking time. According to our information, the legal department has already planned an additional seven and a half hours for the polemicist by the end of the month in the “various right” category, and asked to“To avoid as much as possible the interventions in the debates of politicians classified various right”, a category that explodes under the weight of Eric Zemmour.

