Euro 2021 – The French team dominate Estonia in three sets and have a fifth success in a row in their group

The France team completes this undefeated group stage. This Thursday evening, the Blues quietly beat Estonia in three sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-19), during the fifth and final day of this first phase of the European men’s volleyball championship. At Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, Estonia, the Olympic champions got serious and Bernardinho even spun. The Habs finish first in group D and now look to the round of 16 where they will find the Czech Republic, 4th in group B.

Before this meeting, Estonia, bottom of the pool, still had a chance to stay alive in the competition. But having to seek qualification against the Olympic champions was obviously an impossible mission. This was verified in the first set, which France dominated head and shoulders, after making a notable difference from 10-9 and then inflicting, at that time, a 7-0 to their hosts. then not to be seen again (25-18).

Europe championship The Blues have fun Yesterday At 6:23 PM

Clevenot took his responsibilities

With this successful start, the Brazilian coach of the France team then rested his executives and in particular Earvin Ngapeth, who had never been put to rest in a meeting. Therefore, Trévor Clevenot took his responsibilities (13 points), well supplemented by the young Théo Faure (10 points), who came into play at the start of the second set. A second round that has significantly resembled the first. France took control, and then did not let go, even increasing the gap to +9 (22-13, 23-14, 24-15) before concluding (25-17).





In front of their audience, who did not stop encouraging them, the men of Cédric Enard, former assistant to Laurent Tillie with the Blues, tried to react, under the leadership of Kristo Kollo (9 points). This allowed the locals to take the lead in this final set up to 10-9. Opposite, the 2015 European champions, sure of their strength, obviously never panicked and they ended up going ahead and widening the gap to win their fifteenth round of this group stage (for only one cashed) ( 25-19).

Now it’s time for knockout matches. France will take the lead of the Czech Republic, and more precisely of Ostrava, for the rest of the events and an eighth scheduled for Monday. The goal is to continue to surf on this beautiful dynamic that began in Tokyo.

Europe championship The Blues continue to roll and go for the eighth 09/06/2021 At 7:28 PM