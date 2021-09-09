Europa League: Paquetá, Guimarães and Kadewere could miss the trip to Glasgow

On September 16, OL must travel to Glasgow for the first day of the Europa League. Due to health restrictions in Scotland, Brazilians Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães, as well as Zimbabwe’s Tino Kadewere, could miss the game against Rangers.

If this is confirmed, it will be a real blow for Olympique Lyonnais. This Thursday, Radio Scoop announces that three OL players could miss the trip to Glasgow scheduled for September 16 for the first day of the Europa League. Indeed, Brazil and Zimbabwe are considered to be countries classified as “Covid red” by the British authorities (read here), or, Lucas Paquetá, Bruno Guimarães and Tino Kadewere stayed there during the international break. The Zimbabwean has also returned injured from his trip to the selection.





OL turned to UEFA

The Scottish government has already alerted the Rhone club that these three elements would not be admitted on its territory. Lyon leaders explained that the group of Peter Bosz would remain in a bubble during the stay in Scotland, but this did not a priori convince the local authorities. OL contacted UEFA to try to find a solution so that their three footballers could take part in the match.