Europe reassured by the ECB, Wall Street by employment



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS HAVE ENDED IN DISPERSED ORDER

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended in scattered order on Thursday but those in the euro area closed well above their lows after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a “slight” cut in its asset purchases on the markets and that of a decrease in jobless claims in the United States.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.24% (15.83 points) to 6,684.72 points after returning in the morning to 6,605.09, the lowest since August 20. In Frankfurt, the Dax gained 0.08% while in London, the FTSE 100 fell 1.03%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index ended in equilibrium while the FTSEurofirst 300 lost 0.11% and the Stoxx 600 0.06%.

The latter lost nearly 0.9% at the start of the session, investors then being especially concerned about the tone of the Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book” and a new regulatory offensive against the video game sector in China. But it returned to the green after the publication of the monetary policy statement from the ECB, which decided to reduce “slightly” in the fourth quarter its purchases of securities on the markets as part of its PEPP program.

The president of the institution, Christine Lagarde, further explained during her press conference that this decision was not a “tapering”, a gradual cessation of support.

“In this delicate communication exercise, the choice of words was important and speaking of re-calibration rather than tapering, she stressed that the central bank would still be present in 2022 in order to avoid the tightening of financial conditions, using in particular its other purchasing program, the APP “, explains Nicolas Forest, head of bond management at Candriam.

Another reassuring news of the day: the sharper than expected drop in jobless claims in the United States last week, to 310,000, the lowest weekly figure recorded since mid-March 2020.





At the time of closing in Europe, Wall Street was also moving in the green, the Dow Jones gaining 0.1%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.16%.

VALUES

In Europe, the rebound in the second part of the session logically benefited primarily sectors which had fallen sharply in recent days, such as real estate, for which the Stoxx index recovered 0.97%, or industry (+ 0.59%).

On the downside, EasyJet fell 10.24% after the double announcement of a capital increase of 1.39 billion euros and the rejection of a takeover offer, submitted by Wizz Air (-1.25% ) according to a source familiar with the matter.

In Paris, Atos lost 3.09%, the largest drop in the CAC 40, a few hours before the announcement of a possible recomposition of the Paris index, the group being considered a potential exit.

RATE

The impact of the ECB’s announcements was strongest on the bond markets, with benchmark yields showing their sharpest decline since July.

That of the ten-year German Bund, the benchmark for the euro zone, thus lost more than four basis points to -0.36% and its French equivalent more than five points, falling back into negative territory at -0.032%.

The spreads are logically more limited on the American market, where the ten-year has fallen by two points to 1.3207%.

CHANGES

The euro only briefly benefited from the ECB’s decisions, deemed too modest to justify a lasting appreciation. At the end of the session in Europe, the single currency gained less than 0.1% against the dollar at 1.1823 after peaking at 1.1841.

The greenback then posted a drop of 0.15% against a benchmark basket, the jobless claims figures only allowed it to reduce its losses a little.

OIL

The oil market is hesitant after China’s announcement to use its strategic reserves to reduce tensions in its refining market, a move that could temporarily reduce overall demand for crude.

Brent gained 0.33% to 72.36 dollars a barrel and American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) gave up 0.25% to 69.13 dollars.

Prices remain supported by the slow resumption of production in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida: around 77% of the area’s capacity remained at a standstill on Tuesday.