    everything you need to know about connected glasses

    Facebook announces the launch of its connected glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. They were long overdue.

    Ray-Ban Stories, the connected glasses from Facebook

    After Snapchat Shows 3, Facebook announces the launch of smart glasses carried out in partnership with Ray-Ban and Essilor Luxottica. They are called Ray-Ban Stories and have an integrated 5-megapixel dual camera.

    The objective is clear: to capture moments of everyday life with a necessarily very subjective point of view. You can also take videos of up to thirty seconds using a record button or hands-free using voice commands from the Facebook assistant.

    Facebook quotes its competitors

    During the presentation, Facebook is not afraid to quote its competitors, because the glasses will allow to import images and videos captured on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, etc. Everything will go through the Facebook View application. In addition, the firm of Mark Zuckerberg promises the total absence of advertising on the device.

    A physical button is used to mute the cameras and microphones.

    Facebook, well aware of the difficulties in terms of privacy that such a device could cause, decided to integrate a physical switch for the confidentiality, which serves to block the cameras.


    An LED lights up when capturing videos or photos.

    Another important addition: an LED lights up when capturing video and photos, so as not to capture images without the knowledge of the subjects being photographed or filmed.

    The device looks like a real multi-purpose connected object, since there are also speakers. These allow in particular to make video or audio calls. Thanks to the speakers and three microphones, you will be able to share live what you see with your friends.

    The Ray-Ban Stories from Facebook.

    In order to charge the glasses, a special charging case is offered. Facebook promises 3 consecutive days of autonomy thanks to this one.

    Facebook includes a box that allows you to recharge the glasses.

    The Ray-Ban Stories will be available starting at $ 299 in more than 20 different combinations, including the iconic Wayfarer / Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor models, with clear, solar, transitional and corrective lenses. They will be found for purchase first in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom.

    We have not had any information on their availability in France.


