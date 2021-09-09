Fallout Worlds: A New World for Fallout 76 Players

Fallout 76 hasn’t necessarily won over everyone, yet it has found its community. And it is on the basis of this observation and the constant feedback from its players that Bethesda continues to work on its survival-oriented online TPS to improve it. And on September 8, the developers are making Fallout Worlds available to create your own world. An idea that may well appeal to some …

Most Bethesda productions often benefit from improvements allowing them to be customized or mods that enrich the experience, as we have seen with titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Fallout 4 for example. It was therefore logical that Fallout 76 would try to improve over time and with the seasons to take advantage of new features. And with Fallout Worlds, the developers offer the possibility of creating their own Apalachians, the initial large play area, but with their own rules and you will see that it should literally allow you to enjoy new worlds.

Fallout Worlds, what is it?

The idea is to offer more customization options in a dedicated mode that copies your character from single player mode. And it will be it’s up to you to establish the rules of this new world on a private server. For example, the player in mastery of the server can cut the need for resources to build bigger, wider, etc. offer a challenge by increasing the damage of monsters in order to face overpowered critters for hardcore challenges between friends or, conversely, prefer a relaxed experience without the slightest possible damage in which the creation of gigantic bases benefits the community of players who participate in it, without any real danger. As one of the developers puts it, tell your own story and with Fallout Worlds you should have the freedom to do that.

The community in the spotlight

You will understand, Fallout Worlds is a way to encourage the creativity of the community, but above all to allow it to get hold of all the important parameters of their world (including time) in order to create their experience to share with friends. Everything is possible among the examples cited above, but the favor of the developers goes to a rather strange player who became One Punch Man by granting himself the ability to jump very high to smash anything that fell under his hand with a single punch. Proof that again, everything seems possible. I didn’t think it was possible until (this player) did and I want to play like this from now on by twirling through the entire universe to explode everything in it, even a developer told us.





To note that anything you do in Worlds will not affect the single player adventure in Fallout 76 And that’s good. Bethesda takes care of all of that and you won’t have to worry about losing this or that from one save to another, they are unlinked. Also note that it will not necessarily be necessary that the player in charge of the server is connected for you to continue your adventure in his world and this is, again, good news.

When you go to log in to Fallout 76 after the update, you will have the choice to resume your classic adventure or to take a look at the new features. Thus, you will be able to discover the worlds customized by the developers for free. These have been created according to the gaming preferences of the community since the title’s release in 2018 and will be accessible on a regular rotation. The goal is to see what it is and what can be done before you can take advantage of the options to manage in the custom worlds. But beware, to enjoy your own world established by your rules, you must have a Fallout 1st pass. This means that you will have to have bought the latter (or take advantage of the free month with Xbox Game Pass on the Microsoft console). An element of importance which may restrict the discovery of the entire Worlds experience to the community of fans and not necessarily extend the interest to new players. Note, however, that if one of your friends has this pass and creates his own world, it will be accessible to you even if you do not have the paid pass.

It remains to be seen what players will do with this new mode and these new worlds. in which creativity seems to be rewarded to allow Fallout 76 enthusiasts to benefit from fully customizable experiences, but above all one of a kind.