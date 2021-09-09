FC Nantes – Mercato: Kombouaré has obtained his priority of the summer in attack

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

In a long interview with Ouest-France, Antoine Kombouaré spoke about the summer transfer window carried out by FC Nantes. We learn in particular that the coach of the Canaries has obtained his priority of the summer in attack. This is Willem Geubbels, loaned one season to FCN by AS Monaco. Forward Guingamp striker Matthias Phaëton was therefore not Kanak’s first choice.

“Little Phaëton, I started him with the pros. I just called him when it was over. Before, it was texting him to tell him that he was one of the players I was talking about. I wished but that I had priorities and players in front of him. The first file I had was Willem. It’s a bigger challenge. He had some problems. The field will decide but in terms of quality, if we manage to put it back on its feet, it could be a very nice surprise. I made the choice to work hard to get it to join us. I’m not afraid to say that I had this that I wanted in the transfer window, “said Antoine Kombouaré.

