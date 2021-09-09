FIFA: here is the overhaul of the calendars proposed by Wenger for a World Cup every two years – football

At a press conference organized by FIFA on Thursday, Arsne Wenger presented his plan to organize a World Cup every two years. The Frenchman also unveiled two options for an overhaul of the international calendar.

Wenger now works for FIFA

Is the change in five years? In an interview with L’Equipe last week, Arsne Wenger expressed his desire to organize the World Cup every two years, instead of four currently, from 2026. On the occasion of a press conference organized by FIFA this Thursday, the director of football development within the world body presented his project.

A calendar fashion pass

This four-year cycle was established in 1930. What makes 90 years of existence. The times are changing. Behaviors too , said the Frenchman in remarks relayed by RMC. Fans have the right to have quality international competitions on a more regular basis, he continued. For players, this allows more stake matches to be played, with less travel. We want a clear, modern and consistent schedule.

The former Arsenal manager thus wishes to set up an overhaul of the international calendar. The current calendar is really too old, out of fashion, he says. In September, there is a first truce. In October, a second. In November, a third. Then there is either a winter break or the championships continue. Then there is a new truce in March. And in June, there is a fifth.

Wenger’s two options

Wenger offers two options to limit the number of international transfers. Option 1 would be to have club football between August and September, then October to be fully national teams. Then the players would be committed to the clubs until the end of the season. Then continental competition in June. Option n2: two international trves, one in October, one in March , detailed the Alsatian.

The Frenchman is focusing his project around three ideas to convince the recalcitrant: less travel for the players during the season, more rest and high-stakes and quality matches for supporters. We are not going to increase the number of games. We could even reduce it , answers the former coach of the Gunners those who are worried about the health of the players.

The current organization of the international calendar and then Wenger’s two options for the 2025-2026 season

Ronaldo and Schmeichel vote for …

Former legends Ronaldo and Peter Schmeichel say they are in favor of such a change in the calendar. To have the most important competition every two years would be spectacular. During a dinner with friends, colleagues and participants, we discussed the importance of the World Cup in Russia (2018), and the time that has passed since. We all miss this competition , said the Brazilian.





I come from a small country with few inhabitants. We have no guarantee of qualification, in a difficult sporting environment in Europe. I qualified for a World Cup only. (…) I am clearly in favor of having a World Cup every two years. Today’s calendar is a bit out of date , judged the Dane.

… but there are many opponents

This opinion is far from being shared by everyone. In a recent poll published on Maxifoot, 78.9% of voters (out of 34,146 votes) were against a World Cup every two years. This Thursday, a few hours before the FIFA press conference, the European Leagues also expressed their disagreement in a press release.

New competitions, reworked competitions or enlarged competitions for club and national team football both at continental and / or world level are not the solutions to the current problems of our game in an already crowded schedule., ensures the representative body of professional interclub competitions. If people have better ideas, I am open to dialogue. I try to find solutions to make football better. This is my goal, and no other , assured Wenger. The idea is launched.

An example of the calendar with a World Cup every two years

