Fire in Covid-19 hospital kills at least 14

“A terrible accident” mourned North Macedonia on Wednesday evening. At least fourteen people have died in a fire in a Covid-19 hospital, announced Venko Filipce, Minister of Health of this Balkan country. The prosecution announced on Thursday that investigations were underway to determine if there were other victims.

“Prosecutors have ordered an autopsy and the identification of the bodies of 14 people who died in the fire and we are investigating whether there are other deaths,” the prosecution said in a statement. The fire broke out for reasons as yet undetermined in a hospital built for coronavirus patients in Tetovo, in the northwest of the country.





Contamination on the rise

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. to firefighters who explained that they managed to put it out in 45 minutes. The hospital, a modular structure, was built last year to take care of Covid-19 patients.

The country of two million inhabitants with fragile health services has for some time recorded an increase in the number of contaminations by the coronavirus and deplores about thirty deaths every day. In total, the pandemic has killed more than 6,100 people in North Macedonia.