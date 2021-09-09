More

    Fire TV Omni and Serie 4: here are Amazon's televisions

    With Alexa and Prime services built in, new Amazon TVs are coming to the US market.

    

    This is not the first time that Amazon has released televisions under its brand. But we were expecting new models, so here are Amazon’s TVs.

    Two price ranges

    Without waiting too long, these are the Amazon Fire TV Omni, which covers the high end, and the Fire TV Series 4, the more affordable. There are many options available in different sizes and prices range from $ 369.99 excl. Tax to $ 1,099.99 excl. Tax. Indeed, these products are, for the moment, only planned for the American market.

    As you would expect, these TVs directly integrate the Fire TV interface. Amazon has also announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus in the wake. The American company seeks to impose its OS against Google TV (Android TV) and Apple tvOS. There is also Alexa: the assistant plays a central role in controlling the television. You can also connect to Alexa connected accessories, including surveillance cameras.

    Fire TV Serie 4

    

    No advanced features, but the basics are there

    All Amazon Fire TV Omni models (43 to 75 inches) will offer an IPS LCD panel with 4K definition and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. No Dolby Vision, no 120 Hz, no HDMI 2.1… the Omni is not strictly speaking a premium product. This is the top of the range from Amazon. The Serie 4 (from 43 to 55 inches) is much simpler since it does not offer advanced HDR features, it will also be necessary to use the remote control to access Alexa.


    TCL Serie 6 with Roku TV (left) and Amazon Fire TV Omni (right)

    

    According to The Verge, these TV models would be supplied by TCL. These would be TCL models rebranded by Amazon, quite simply. Note that Fire TV is also integrated on Toshiba and Pioneer televisions in the United States.

    

    For privacy, Amazon Fire TV Omni TVs will have a physical button to electronically disable the built-in long-range microphones for voice capture on the Omni range. From the Alexa app, you can also access voice recording and delete recorded voice files.

