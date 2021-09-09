five things to know about Emma Raducanu, the new little queen of tennis

TO 18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu is in the semi-finals of the US Open. Out of qualifying, she eliminated in her way much more experienced and much better ranked players than she (she was 150th in the WTA before the New York fortnight), such as the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo (41e), the American Shelby Rogers (43e) or in the quarter-finals the Swiss Belinda Bencic, seeded (n ° 11) and recent Olympic champion. Unknown before her journey, she is now in full light, before facing Thursday, September 9 the Greek Maria Sakkari (n ° 7). Here are five things to know about the Kingdom’s new gem.

Chinese and Romanian roots

Born in 2002 in Toronto from a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, Emma Raducanu arrived in Great Britain when she was 2 years old. His roots will never cease to inspire him during his young career.

Her mother enrolled her in ballet at a very young age, but her father had other plans for his daughter. He takes her mountain biking, karting, motocross, skiing, pushes her to practice basketball, horseback riding, golf or swimming. But from the age of 5, it was tennis that caught the interest of the young Emma Raducanu, a sport for which she showed real predispositions.

“My parents were always pretty tough on me. They always pushed me to the limit, not just in tennis but in everything I did. […] In my mother’s family in China, they are so resilient. Nothing can discourage them. I think I get a lot of my motivation from my mom. “ Emma Raducanu Wimbledon press conference

Above her bed, enthroned posters of Romanian Simona Halep and Chinese Li Na, from which she draws inspiration to build her powerful backhand. Two players whose nationality she shares but especially the passion for the yellow ball. “I admire the mental toughness they both have. And they both come from countries where hard work and hard work are taken very seriously.“

Supported by the British clan

Raducanu is supported by his new coach, Andrew Richardson, former British player, with whom she had already worked in her childhood.

A time trained by Nigel Sears, who notably collaborated with Ana Ivanovic, Emma Raducanu can also count on the support of her compatriot Andy Murray, who gives her advice.

Footballer Marcus Rashford had also expressed his support for him after his knockout round lost at Wimbledon. The young woman then cracked mentally and physically under the challenge of the competition, after conceding the first set to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Now a member of the “club of 4”

It is rare for players from qualifying to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. They are four to have accomplished this feat since the Open era: Australian Christine Matison Dorey at the Australian Open in 1978, American Alexandra Stevenson at Wimbledon in 1999, Argentina Nadia Podoroska at Roland Garros in 2020 and now Emma Raducanu at the US Open. If she wins, she would be the first player from qualifying to reach the Grand Slam final.





A very rapid progression

Before Wimbledon this year, Emma Raducanu had only one match on the main circuit on her record: a first round loss at the Nottingham Viking Open. At the most, she posted a 20th place on the world junior circuit in 2018. That year, she reached the quarterfinals of the junior tournaments at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

But since then, the Briton has made her way and reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon. In the shadow of the Grand Slams, she nevertheless accumulated the victories and reinforced her confidence to approach the US Open with all the cards in hand.

His presence in the semi-finals of the US Open is therefore a surprise but the logical continuation of his spectacular progress. “I didn’t expect to be here: my return ticket was booked for just after qualifying “, she explained in a press conference. 150th in the world before the start of the US Open, it is already guaranteed to be 55th in the world on Monday. If she reaches the final, it will be even better.

A red skirt “brings good luck”

Since qualifying, Raducanu has been wearing the same outfit, the same red and blue model from his supplier. “I like the color red, so it was kind of my favorite. And at this point in the tournament, it’s clear I’m not going to change anything. “ Coincidence or not, Naomi Osaka, winner of the last edition, was also dressed in blue and red until the semi-final.

Enough to bring her luck tonight, for her match at 2:15 am (French time) where she will be opposed to the Greek Maria Sakkari.