Flash floods in the Aude with cut roads, four departments of Occitanie in orange vigilance

The Aude suffered from flooding this Thursday at the end of the afternoon. Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne and Gers are placed in orange vigilance for thunderstorms and rain-flooding. Sometimes violent thunderstorms are expected until the middle of the night in the four departments.

Météo France announced, this Thursday afternoon, that thunderstorms are increasing rapidly in the Toulouse region and are becoming locally strong, accompanied by heavy rainfall. The rains will be able to take a quasi-stationary character and give 30 to 50 mm, even 70 to 80 mm very locally.

Four departments, Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne and Gers, are placed on orange vigilance for thunderstorms and rain-flooding until 1 a.m. on Friday.

Heavy precipitation and hail

With regard to the Gers, the eastern part of the department is more particularly affected by this heavy rainfall. Nearby departments, such as Tarn and Aude, may also be subject to heavy rainfall very locally. Some hailstorms and wind gusts of up to 60 to 70 km / h are also possible in places.

At the start of the night, the heavy rains associated with thunderstorms should persist on the Haute-Garonne and Ariège, as well as on the bordering parts of the Aude and the Tarn, then they should leave the region in the middle of the night.

Heavy rains in the Aude

This Thursday at the end of the afternoon, intense rains affected the Aude. The stormy episode, which eased around 6.30 p.m., was very localized in the area of ​​the municipalities of Routier, Alaigne, Laurabuc, Belvèze du Razès and Loupia. It started around 4 p.m. The roads RD623 in Lauraguel, RD 309 in Routier, RD 19 in Brugairoles, RD 702 between Routier and Alaigne are submerged.

2nd wave of thunderstorms in Roussillon this Thursday. The Aude department hit again this evening: 105.3 mm of rain just fell between 5 and 6 p.m. in Alaigne, corresponding to 1 month of rain.

Torrential thunderstorms hit the Limoux sector in the Aude, here towards Lauraguel where the roads are flooded! The Alaigne station received 105 mm of rain in 2 hours!

RD 623 in Lauraguel

RD 309 at Routier

RD 19 in Brugairoles

RD 702 between Routier and Alaigne

Avoid sectors

Do not enter a submerged road

Prefect of Aude September 9, 2021