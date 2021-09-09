follow the national tribute paid to the Invalides

Find here all of our live #BELMONDO

: Here is a new point on the news of this evening:

• On the first day of the trial of the November 2015 attacks, Salah Abdeslam, very virulent, presented himself as “an ISIS fighter”. After the discomfort of an accused, he said to himself “treated like a dog” in prison. Our journalist looks back on this first day of hearing.

• Thunderstorms are coming. From the Pyrenees to Ile-de-France, 32 departments are placed in orange vigilance. Météo France warns of heavy rains until tomorrow morning, “as well as in places hail and strong gusts”.

• LeCSA asks the media to count, from tomorrow, the speaking time of polemicist Eric Zemmour, possible candidate for the next presidential election.

• The public will be able to gather in front of the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo, tomorrow evening, at the end of the national tribute which will be paid to him in the courtyard of the Invalides, announced the Elysee. This popular tribute will begin at 7:30 p.m. Here is how the ceremony will unfold.

: How will the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo unfolded tomorrow at the Invalides? Who will be present? What place for the public? What will Emmanuel Macron do? We tell you everything here. (DOMINIQUE CHARRIAU / WIREIMAGE)





: It is 6 p.m., here is a new point on the news of this Wednesday:

• On the first day of the trial of the November 2015 attacks, Salah Abdeslam, very virulent, presented himself as “an ISIS fighter”. TOfter the discomfort of an accused, he said to himself “treated like a dog” in prison. Follow our live.

• Thunderstorms are coming. From the Pyrenees to Ile-de-France, 32 departments are placed in orange vigilance. Météo France warns against heavy rain until tomorrow morning, “as well as in places hail and strong gusts”.

• The Paris Court of Appeal released the polemicist Eric Zemmour, convicted at first instance for anti-Islam and immigration remarks in 2019. His other trial for remarks targeting unaccompanied minor migrants was postponed to November 17.

• The public will be able to gather in front of the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo, tomorrow evening, at the end of the national tribute which will be paid to him in the courtyard of the Invalides, announced the Elysee. This popular tribute will begin at 7:30 p.m.

: The Elysee Palace announces that the public will be able to gather in front of the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo at the end of the national tribute which will be held tomorrow afternoon. The Cour des Invalides, in the center of which the coffin will be placed, will be open from 7:30 p.m.