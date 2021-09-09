follow the national tribute to the Invalides

BELMONDO. The national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo began at the Invalides this Thursday. Emmanuel Macron, but also the grandson of actor Victor, will read a speech in honor of the actor, who died at the age of 88. Follow the ceremony in homage to Belmondo live.

4:50 p.m. – Jean-Paul Belmondo’s grandchildren pay tribute to him The grandchildren of Jean-Paul Belmondo, led by actor Victor Belmondo, advanced in the cours des Invalides to pay him a vibrant tribute, on behalf of all their family: “Throughout his life, he ceased to seek happiness but above all to give it, both to his family and to all the others. Through his films obviously, but also and above all by what he was and will remain, a sun. does not go out, it shines and irradiates everywhere. All the time. When it goes to bed, somewhere, it wakes up elsewhere. It is an eternal sun. Thank you Grandpa, for giving us so much joy. “

4:46 pm – The coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo carried to the courtyard of the Invalides An eminently solemn moment, the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo is currently being carried to be placed in the center of the courtyard of the Invalides. A red white blue flag is placed on the coffin. Jean-Paul Belmondo’s family is struggling to hold back tears.

16:42 – Emmanuel Macron greets the family of Jean-Paul Belmondo The national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo began as protocol requires with a Marseillaise. Emmanuel Macron then went to Bébel’s family to greet his family, and in particular his children: Paul, Florence and Stella. Jean-Paul Belmondo had a third daughter, Patricia, who died in the 1990s, caught in the flames of the fire in his apartment.

16:38 – The national tribute begins with the Marseillaise After the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Invalides, the national homage paid to Jean-Paul Belmondo begins with the Marseillaise, played by the orchestra of the Republican Guard in a very solemn way. Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, also stands behind the President of the Republic.

16:35 – Emmanuel Macron arrived at the national tribute for Jean-Paul Belmondo The national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo can officially begin. After the guests and the public, Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Invalides. The President of the Republic will read a eulogy in honor of the actor, whom he described as a “national treasure” on his Twitter account upon the announcement of his death.

16:30 – Follow the homage to Jean-Paul Belmondo live It is possible to follow the tribute ceremony to Jean-Paul Belmondo from a distance. The Elysée offers, on its Twitter account, a retransmission of the ceremony tribute to the missing actor, which promises to be already charged with emotion. Watch the ceremony live below.

16:25 – Which political figures present? Among the political figures that can be seen among the guests at the Invalides, note the presence of the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, the former Minister of Culture Jack Lang, the former President of the Republic François Hollande and his companion Julie Gayet, but also President of the Assembly Richard Ferrand. Emmanuel Macron will also give a eulogy during the national tribute ceremony.

4:25 pm – La Marseillaise sounds at the Invalides As required by protocol, the Republican Guard performed the Marseillaise a few minutes before the start of the national tribute ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides. Prime Minister Jean Castex has already arrived on site while the President of the Republic is still expected. He is due to give a tribute speech there in a few minutes.



4:20 pm – Which stars present at the tribute for Jean-Paul Belmondo? Personalities from the world of politics, sport, but especially culture are present at the Invalides to pay a last tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo this Thursday. Among the personalities of the seventh art, we could see Guillaume Canet, Jean Dujardin, Albert Dupontel, Nathalie Baye, Patrick Chenay, Marion Cotillard, Gilles Lellouche but also Patrick Bruel, Vladimir Cosma and Samy Naceri. We can also note the presence of Michel Drucker. Alain Delon does not seem to be present in the ranks of the Cour des Invalides.

16:16 – Victor Belmondo will speak to pay tribute to his grandfather Among the highlights of the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, BFM TV tells us that his grandson, Victor Belmondo, will speak to pay tribute to his grandfather accompanied by his brothers and cousins. Victor Belmondo is a 27-year-old actor, best known for playing in Fly Me and My Baby. It will soon be showing in Albatross, Xavier Beauvois’ latest film.

16:07 – From what time does the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo begin? This Thursday, France bids farewell to Bebel in a tribute to the Invalides. The event is to be followed on the news channels in the afternoon: it is from 4.30 p.m. that the ceremony will officially begin.

16:01 – The Professional’s music played during the ceremony According to information from BFM TV, the music “Chi Maï”, heard in the film The Professional will be played during the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo by the Republican Guard. Composed by Ennio Morricone, this track was nominated for the César for Best Music at the time of the film’s release, but has also become one of the composer’s best-selling works on record.

15:54 – Belmondo “made me want to do this job”, says Samy Naceri Samy Naceri, who shared the screen with Jean-Paul Belmondo for a role in a TV movie, spoke at the microphone of BFM TV before participating in the tribute paid this afternoon to the actor. With him “it was fireworks every day”. Moved, the actor, well known for the Taxi saga, explains that “Belmondo, Delon, Gabin, they were actors who made me want to do this job”.

15:52 – Funeral followed by private cremation on Friday After the national tribute this Thursday and the funeral to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Friday at 11 a.m., Michel Godest revealed to the media on Tuesday that the ceremony would be followed by a cremation, in the strictest privacy.

15:50 – “He is an immortal Jean-Paul, he will never leave” for Michel Drucker “I came as a neighbor, laugh a little with him, because where he is he will laugh a lot”, admits, with a smile, Michel Drucker, close to Jean-Paul Belmondo. The host of Vivement Dimanche paid tribute to his friend at Les Invalides on Thursday. “He did not take himself for a star The dead are invisible, they are not absent. He is like Johnny, he is there. He was kidding all the time. He had the eye which curled until the end. […] He is an immortal Jean-Paul, he will never leave. “

