Following Olivier Vran’s statements (updated): Health pass: the prefecture confirms its La Runion application

During a question-and-answer session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the Minister of Health Olivier Vran assured the Guadeloupe MP Justine Bnin that the government had decided “not to apply the health pass in ultra -marines submitted to a state of health emergency “. An astonishing statement, while the health pass was implemented in La Runion on July 21, as in France, when the state of health emergency had already been pronounced. “When we leave the state of health emergency, we will apply the health pass on a case-by-case basis, under different conditions than the Metropolis” has also added Olivier Vran. In a press release, the prefecture replied that “a consultation was therefore carried out by the prefect with the elected officials and members of the economic and social continuity unit on August 4 and 9. It was decided at that time. l to act on the deployment of the La Runion sanitary pass as of August 10, 2021. In La Runion, the sanitary pass has therefore been in force in law and in practice since August 10 “(Illustrative photo rb / www.ipreunion. com)

“Following the words of the Minister of Health in the National Assembly and in the presence of elected officials from Réunion, in order not to suffer the double penalty, I ask the prefect to inform the population that the health pass does not apply on our territory “replied Jean-Hugues Ratenon in a free forum. “As a Member of Parliament, I inform the population that the health pass is not valid in Reunion, that I am continuing the fight against its non-application, and at the same time against the state of health emergency” he added.

Health crisis in Guadeloupe | @Justine_BENIN (Dem) calls out to the Govt: “How do you concretely plan to adapt the deployment of the Health Pass in our overseas territories, and particularly for Guadeloupe? What differentiation measures do you propose?”#DirectAN #QAG pic.twitter.com/fAVIQmsuGn – National Assembly (@AssembleeNat) September 7, 2021



Contacted, the prefecture responded via a press release that the health pass was indeed in place and extended since August 10 in La Runion. “Mr. Olivier Veran, Minister of Solidarity and Health, yesterday answered a question relating to the application of the Health Pass in the Overseas Territories during the session of questions to the government of the National Assembly. From the start, Mr. Sbastien Lecornu , Minister of Overseas Territories, indicated that its deployment in the Overseas Territories could certainly be the subject of adaptations according to the situation of each of the territories, but that it was ultimately intended to apply in the overseas as everywhere else on the national territory “she explains.

“It is in this spirit that the Minister asked the various territories to send him back adaptation proposals concerning the implementation schedule and the scope of application of the health past. A consultation was therefore carried out by the Prefect. with elected officials and members of the economic and social continuity unit on August 4 and 9. At that time, it was decided to act on the deployment of the La Runion health pass as of August 10, 2021 “explains the prefecture.

“The Prefect also formalized it by a prefectoral decree dated August 9 and by means of a press release the same day. He also reaffirmed it during his press conference on August 12. At La Runion. , the health pass is therefore in force in law and in practice since August 10, “she concludes.

www.ipreunion.com / [email protected]