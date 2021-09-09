Foot OL – OL: Boateng found guilty by justice – Olympique Lyonnais

Returned to Munich for his trial for domestic violence, Jérôme Boateng is already fixed with a large fine, but no prison sentence.

In Germany, the private life of the new defender of OL is a long soap opera which makes the cabbage fat of the local press. A few months ago, Boateng was at the heart of a drama, when his ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, was found dead in a Berlin apartment, just days after their split. If justice concluded in suicide, while the 33-year-old was in Qatar with Bayern Munich at the time of the facts, this sad case is not the only one in which the 2014 world champion is involved … Because s’ he ended up in court on Thursday, because the mother of his two children accused him of violence. In 2018, after Germany’s elimination from the World Cup, a holiday evening actually went wrong in the Caribbean.

A fine of 1.8 million euros

According to the spokeswoman for the prosecution, Boateng “First threw a lantern at the victim, he missed it. He cursed at her and threw an insulated box at her which hit her in the upper right part of her body, particularly her arm, which injured her ”. According to the victim, Boateng was also violent: “He stuck in one eye with his thumb, bit my head and pulled me to the ground by the hair”. A version completely denied by the central. “I was not violent, I did not attack her”, launched the new OL player, who believes that it was his former wife who assaulted him and injured his lip… For this affaore, the German risked a maximum sentence of five years in prison.





But if it was well “Found guilty of willful assault on his former partner”, Boateng was ultimately fined 1.8 million euros from the Munich court. Justice was based on his former salary of 30,000 euros per day that he received at Bayern Munich to set the fine, even if he earns almost half as much in Lyon. In any case, this condemnation still greatly tarnishes his image, he who has just put his bags in France.