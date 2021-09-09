Foot OM – Back to OM, Cissé clashes a slanderer

Moments after announcing his new role at Olympique de Marseille, Djibril Cissé has already cropped a tweet.

Thirteen years after leaving Marseille, Djibril Cissé is making his comeback at OM. He will play a role in the Olympian squad. Whoever has not yet announced his retirement from sports will be responsible for passing on his experience and advice to young OM strikers, from the U16s to the reserve, as he explained on his social networks. “Very proud to be able to help the young OM strikers. With Toifilou Maoulida and Philippe Anziani ”, rejoiced the former Liverpool scorer. Toifilou Maoulida, with whom he played during the 2006-2007 season at OM, was appointed assistant coach of the national U19s this summer. Philippe Anziani has been the head coach of the reserve since August 2019.

Very proud to be able to help the young strikers of @OM_Officiel (from u16 to reserve)

With @filoumaoulida and Phillipe anziani

🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/1G5rSUlYFc

– Djibril Cisse (@DjibrilCisse) September 9, 2021

“No money at stake so don’t start creating problems for nothing”

When the French international announced the news, a tweeter launched yet another insinuation about the OM sale and the Saudis who would already help OM financially. “And is it McCourt who pays all alone these beautiful people?” “, the supporter wrote in a tweet full of innuendo. A message that did not really please Djibril Cissé, who answered him. “No money at stake so don’t start creating problems for nothing. I am in apprenticeship so we are not talking about money ”, clarified the darling of Guy Roux. Djibril Cissé would therefore volunteer at OM. The duration of the association has not been disclosed, the Marseille club having not yet communicated. Cissé will pass on his experience and gain it himself, in a whole new role for him, who celebrated his 40th birthday on August 12th.