Football Ligue 1 – Attacked by the LFP and PSG, Tebas opens his books

Great agitator of Spanish football, Javier Tebas was suddenly targeted by the LFP and PSG.

In a visibly concerted attack, the League and then the capital club denounced the still aggressive words of the president of the Spanish LFP against Paris SG. It is the way of functioning and the financing of the Parisian club which is in the sights of Javier Tebas, who has often denounced these club-states and the leniency with which the authorities let him act. This was valid for UEFA, but the LFP and its DNCG are also in the sights of the Spanish leader. Paris SG therefore decided to strike hard. “ It is common knowledge that some Spanish clubs and your League are facing unsustainable levels of debt after blatant mismanagement, not to mention how Spanish football has been funded over the past decade – including by the state “, Notably said the club of the capital. For his part, Javier Tebas was satisfied with a less tasty answer than in the past, perhaps feeling that he had managed to annoy a lot of people, even if generally it does not bother him more than that.





Nuestro control económico funciona perfectamente. Invito @LFPfr there is @PSG_inside a visitarnos para que finding that los ratios de endeudamiento de nuestros clubes are los más sostenibles de Europa, y tambien el inform del @PSG_inside 🤝🤝 https://t.co/wOyXnzWa2Q via @team – Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) September 8, 2021

” Our economic control is working perfectly. I invite the PSG and the LFP to visit us to check that the debt ratios of our clubs are the most sustainable in Europe ”, notably said Javier Tebas, who therefore invites his detractors to dive into his accounts. The battle should stop there, even if the LFP and the PSG were able to give the bottom of their thought on the Spanish system which is not really a model as regards its economic model and the management of its revenues in the years. recent.