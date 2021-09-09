Football Manager 2022: four different versions, all to be released on the same day

The very famous football club management simulation franchise Football Manager returns in its 2022 edition. Or rather in its 2022 editions.

Football Manager was a very “big” PC and Mac franchise until recently. For several years, Football Manager Mobile added, allowing players on iOS and Android to join the club. Football Manager Touch was also added to the list, initially intended for the Switch, the franchise was also found on mobiles, PC and Mac. Finally, last year marked the return of Football Manager to Xbox consoles, a first since 2007. Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition offered an even different version, based on the Touch version. The interface was supposed to be optimized for joystick controls, and the game took advantage of Smart Delivery and Play Anywhere technologies, allowing cross-play between Xbox One, One X and One S, Xbox Series X and S, and Football Manager 2021 on Windows. Finally, this version will also be found on PC, notably via the Game Pass. Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition was also improved on Xbox Series, offering matches in 4K.





This new edition, Football Manager 2022 will also offer four different versions : Football Manager 2022 on PC and Mac via the Epic Games Store, Steam and the Microsoft Store, which will also be playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series via Game Pass. This version will be available in early access two weeks before the official release of the game for those who have pre-ordered it. Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will be released on the same day for Xbox Series and One, and will be playable on PC via Game Pass. Football Manager 2022 Mobile will be released on iOS and Android on the same day. Football Manager 2022 Touch Also expected to be released the same day, on Nintendo Switch. Again, it is likely that one or both of these last two versions will hit computers in the future.

Details of the game’s content and new features will be unveiled in the coming weeks by Sports Interactive and Sega. Football Manager 2022 and all of its versions are slated for release on November 9.

