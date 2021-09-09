Football PSG – PSG: David De Gea targeted, it’s serious

This season, Paris Saint-Germain has two very great goalkeepers with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Since the start of the season, the Costa Rican international has been favored by Mauricio Pochettino. But PSG’s match against Clermont this weekend could mark a turning point in the competition between the two men. Indeed, Gianluigi Donnarumma has chances of making his debut with the Parisian jersey, taking advantage of Keylor Navas’ long trip with his selection of Costa Rica to steal the place. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, faced with very tough competition this season, would not be thrilled by the situation and would consider leaving at the end of the season, as indicated a few days ago by the Italian press, which mentioned in particular an interest of Juventus Turin.





De Gea targeted in case of Navas departure

In the event that Keylor Navas comes to leave Paris SG next season, the capital club could embark on the David De Gea file. Indeed, according to information obtained by Todo Fichajes, the Spanish goalkeeper of Manchester United, at the end of his contract with the Red Devils in June 2023, is appreciated by the sports management of Paris SG. Very often criticized in Spain, where he has completely lost his place of holder in the selection to the profit of Unai Simon, he could be an ideal lining to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Still, the sporting strategy of Paris Saint-Germain in this position questions, insofar as one may wonder the interest of having a goalkeeper so competitive and so expensive in terms of salary to be number two. PSG, which struggled enormously at the start of its Qatari project with not reliable enough goalkeepers (Areola, Buffon, Trapp), now intends to put the package and systematically have two very strong players in this position. Hence the interest in David De Gea when Navas leaves…