For its budget, the government forecasts a growth of 4% in 2022, which “should benefit everyone”

Is the exit of the tunnel fast approaching? In any case, this is the postulate of the government, which has never ceased to praise France’s economic results since the start of the school year and is preparing the ground for the electoral battle to come. A few days before the presentation of the last budget of the five-year Macron in the Council of Ministers on September 22, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was particularly optimistic for his last months of office at Bercy during a meeting with journalists. Only a few months before the presidential election, this budget should be particularly scrutinized by economic and financial circles accustomed for 18 months to measures “whatever the cost”.

After weathering the 2020 storm, Bruno Le Maire said that “the 2022 finance bill (PLF) will allow sustainable growth. Growth is strong in 2021 and will remain so in 2022. The goal is to reach 4% by 2022. What explains the strength of growth is the strength of the stimulus. We launched France relaunch in the summer of 2020. As a result, half of the recovery plan is committed with 50 billion euros mobilized and 70 billion before the end of the year. ” The objective of “this sustainable growth is aimed at both the consolidation of activity and green growth. It must benefit everyone”, we told La Tribune in the entourage of the minister.

With 2021 growth revised upwards, to 6.25%, according to the latest figures from INSEE (against 6% in previously), the French economy is showing a significant rebound this year. This peak should not make us forget the historic plunge of 2020 (-8%). Beyond this “base effect”, many uncertainties still hang over the health situation. Even if the vaccination has greatly accelerated during the summer, the appearance of new autonomous variants could come to thwart the optimistic projections of the executive. In 2020, the health situation had made the budget management dizzy with four amending budgets.

In addition, many companies will have to repay the maturities of government guaranteed loans (PGE) when the economic situation is far from favorable in a large number of sectors. During a press point, the head of the economic department at INSEE Julien Pouget recalled “that there were major sectoral recompositions underway”.

Lower taxes in 2022

Without going into all the details, Bruno Le Maire announced that the reduction in taxation would continue in 2022. On the household side, he assured that the housing tax will be completely removed from 2023 by proceeding step by step for the 20 % of households still subject to this tax. On the business side, the reduction in production taxes of 10 billion euros and that of the corporation tax (IS) to achieve a rate of 25% will come into force next year. “This PLF is consistent with our economic policy. It aims to support the offer, maintain the competitiveness of companies” he added. Without any real surprise, the executive intends to pursue its budgetary course promising that “the public deficit will stand at 8.4% of GDP in 2021. This is less than what we had forecast. It should be 4.8% of GDP in 2022 due to stronger growth than expected On the debt side, it should go from 116% to 114% of GDP, he added.

In the end, the rate of compulsory levies could drop from 43.7% of GDP to 43.5% of GDP according to figures communicated by those around him.





An investment plan to shape France in 2030

After much debate on the issue of a second recovery plan, the executive finally turned to an investment plan which should shape France in 2030 according to the will of Emmanuel Macron. During a back-to-school government seminar on Wednesday September 8, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that this complement to the current recovery plan and targeted at some “industrial and economic sectors of the future” will be presented “during the first half of October “. First scheduled for mid-September, the presentation of this envelope was postponed for several weeks after arm wrestling between several departments and a traffic jam in the announcements. “We need a debate on the investment plan for the future. We have changed the paradigm. This plan can be a paradigm shift for the French economy. A phase of integration with governance of industrial policy is missing. This investment plan must be improved. We need institutions that we did not necessarily have before the crisis “ said the director of the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE), Xavier Ragot, during an exchange with journalists recently.

Towards a new growth regime for the French economy?

Given the uncertainties in terms of health, it is still early to have relatively solid forecasts on the growth regime of the French economy in the years to come. The last decades have been marked by a form of “secular stagnation” well known to economists. This already old concept, born in the aftermath of the great crisis of 1929, remains very relevant today. Indeed, after the regime of strong growth of the “30 glorious years”, the hexagonal economy was marked by a disappointing growth of the gross domestic product. The climate emergency and ecological transition could be levers to get out of this secular stagnation. It remains to be seen whether the 2022 budget will really turn green as claimed by part of the public, the opposition and the majority.