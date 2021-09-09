Ford to stop producing vehicles in India

US automaker Ford will stop producing vehicles in India, he said Thursday, saying he was unable to find “A sustainable path” in this area, a decision that will entail two billion dollars in restructuring costs.

The announcement is yet another blow to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to encourage foreign manufacturers to produce in the country, as General Motors left the country in 2017, followed last year by Harley-Davidson. According to Ford, its operations in India have accumulated a loss of more than two billion dollars in 10 years, to which is added an asset depreciation of 800 million dollars in 2019. “We have not been able to find a sustainable path to long-term profitability through the manufacture of vehicles in this market”Ford India CEO Anurag Mehrotra said in a statement.





High restructuring costs

The press release specifies that the group anticipates restructuring costs of around two billion dollars, including 600 million in 2021, 1.2 billion next year and the rest in the following years.

The production of vehicles is immediate for those destined for the local market, with its plant in Sanand (west) continuing to operate for exports until the end of next year. Its engine assembly and manufacturing plants in Chennai (south-east) will close their doors in the second quarter of 2022. Nearly 4,000 employees will be affected, said the manufacturer.