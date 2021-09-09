Forged In Shadow Torch by jeuxvideo.com

For a few years now, thanks to the arrival of new sizes on the market, we inevitably think of the Ori saga or even Hollow Knight, the Metroidvania genre is picking up steam. Today, the young studio TiGames tackles this popular genre born at the end of the 80’s with FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, a production which, at first glance, does not look like much. But that’s only at first glance …

The Resistance is no more … It has been six years since it was dislocated following the victory of the Legion Iron Dogs, a gigantic army of iron dogs which now has control over the streets of Torch City. All the inhabitants of this retrofuturist city with flashy neon lights are at their lowest, trying, in vain, to survive, starting with Rayton, a rabbit addicted to carrot juice who is only a shadow of himself. Once a great hero, the rodent spends his time at the local restaurant eating noodles and talking about anything and everything with Chuan, the chef, and his lifelong friend, Urso the bear. But when the latter is captured by the Legion Iron Dogs, Rayton decides to resume service. As you can see, the player embodies this old rabbit who, now equipped with a rusty exoskeleton with a giant fist, intends to overthrow this dictatorship.

Game of hands, game of villains

The player, at the controls of Rayton, now wanders through the dark streets of the old town that looks like falling in London’s Whitechapel, the neighborhood of the notorious serial killer Jack the Ripper. The brick walls are dilapidated, the paths winding and the rare lampposts pale. And as you might expect, this part of town is occupied by a few iron dogs. This is where the player first learns the basics of the game’s 2.5D combat system which, at this point, is relatively limited. Our hero, still exhausted after six years of whining, struggles to chain the blows despite the presence of a tankard and a few finish-moves. Fortunately, the formula is changing …

Our lagomorph gains new abilities and even new weapons as the player progresses. Quickly, the rabbit puts its paw on a counter-attack or on a drill and an electric whip which, unlike the giant fist, perform strikes at long distances. It is when the player has gathered all of these weapons and skills that the combat system gains significantly in depth. Attacks can combine in the air to achieve dramatic and devastating combos. Note, however, that you have to get used to the rhythm of the commands, sometimes difficult to assimilate, and the presence of a limited bestiary which, especially during the first part of the game (two to three hours), turns quickly in circles. But you have understood it, it is not the first hours of play of FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch that leave an unforgettable memory, but the sequel which continues to go from surprise to surprise.

French subtitles, for when? If the title is currently only in English, know that the developers of the game have assured us that a patch adding French subtitles will be released in the coming weeks.

FIST – We smash a boss on Steampunk metroidvania

An adventure full of surprises

Like Ori and the Blind Forest, FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch uses the codes of Metroidvania. If the player initially evolves in linear and compartmentalized environments, secondly, the game of TiGames opens up to a much larger and more impressive universe. The city of Torch City, inspired by Blade Runner and reminiscent of The Ascent, is simply beautiful. It is full of secrets, hidden paths, small shops and different atmospheres directly referring to the beginnings of the dieselpunk genre, but also to the 1950s with its cabarets, restaurants and its particularly exquisite jazz atmosphere. The rest is not to be outdone and constantly offers polished and varied visuals, in particular benefiting from controlled lighting. It takes the player to an overprotected prison, then travels to the side of flooded undergrounds or a remote village buried in snow. All these environments, always pleasing to the eye, obviously benefit from shortcuts, some of which teleport you from one zone to another on the map, and hidden elements. New colors to decorate Rayton’s weapons can be found and even rare plants. It is also possible to exchange these in Torch City for a currency which is used in particular to unlock new combos and other improvements.





These diverse locations offer players gameplay that continues to evolve and gain in intensity. At first, very anchored to the ground and action-oriented, FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch subsequently unveils a more pronounced platform dimension by offering players to dive into the abyss using the drill or even climb to the using the air dash or the whip. These sequences turn upside down the routine of the first part of the production to offer a whole new dimension to the title. Even if the latter offers a more or less linear progression, FIST does not deny its origins. Like other Metroidvania, once all the improvements are unlocked, it is advisable to go back to search the first levels and thus access areas that were previously inaccessible.

Finally, let’s dwell on some details that add a surplus of coherence to the whole of this universe. The creation of TiGames constantly refers to an animal world where dogs, rats, rabbits and red pandas coexist. Our dear Rayton who, let’s be clear, has a crazy charisma, walks around with a flask of whiskey filled with carrot juice; Miss Q, a cat, is more agile than average; and the dogs, in the service of the Legion Iron Dogs, are robotic and subject to their master. All these beings benefit in addition from a very particular care on the side of their animations, which gives them character.

Strong points Torch City, an incredible and consistent dieselpunk town

Beautiful, varied and always neat environments

Constantly renewing gameplay

An exemplary overall sound design

Rayton, a rabbit who sweats the classroom Weak points Clashes that may lack dynamism at the start

A relatively slow first part of the adventure

A limited bestiary

The rhythm of the commands not easy to assimilate at first

A slightly blurry image on PS4

If FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch offers a relatively slow first part, thereafter, the Metroidvania is overflowing with ideas and continues to renew itself. Its gameplay, at the beginning screwed to the ground, constantly gains in depth and becomes more and more aerial, and its universe, alive and coherent, offers varied and inspired landscapes. Between a jazz club, a remote village in snow-capped mountains and the streets of a retro-futuristic dieselpunk town, the title of TiGames is a constant invitation to travel. In other words, we warmly recommend FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch which presents itself as the little surprise of this fall.