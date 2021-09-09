Formula 1 | Rosberg: Russell has nothing to lose, Hamilton can only lose

Nico Rosberg is eager to see George Russell take on Lewis Hamilton next year at Mercedes F1. According to Rosberg, the young driver Williams can only come out on top.

“The good thing is that he has nothing to lose and everything to gain because he faces the best of all time” Rosberg said. “Nobody expects you to destroy him, but if you do, you are the greatest hero of all time.”

“That’s what makes it so hard for Lewis, because there’s this youngster who never won anything that happens, so Lewis can only lose actually. He’s the greatest, and imagine for this young man to start beating him, that would be a very uncomfortable situation to go through. “

Rosberg, who has already had several clashes with Hamilton on the track, believes that their first battle against each other will be crucial for what follows, and in particular for Russell’s aura within the team.





“The challenge for George will also be in their first wheel-to-wheel battle. Will he give in or will he try everything? It’s very difficult because if he tries and a collision comes through. his fault would be a disastrous start for him at Mercedes. “

“But if he goes to the end and it’s not his fault but Lewis’s, it would be a huge boost to confidence and to calm Lewis down, so it’s very difficult to deal with.”

“It’s a very fine line. Valtteri [Bottas] was too conservative for five years, so he was a little wrong. There are other examples of being a little too aggressive, so that’s a very fine line. “

Rosberg also had a dash of humor seeing Hamilton praising Bottas: “Lewis said he was his all-time favorite teammate. I wanted to write ‘what about me?’ under his post! “