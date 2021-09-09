Formula 1 | Stewart is happy to see Verstappen challenge Hamilton

Jackie Stewart judges that Max Verstappen is the opponent everyone expected for Lewis Hamilton. The three-time Formula 1 world champion is happy to see a driver and a team capable of challenging Hamilton and Mercedes F1.

“It’s always nice to see a young challenger who can attack the leader” Stewart said. “Lewis Hamilton has been the leader for too long. His team has been dominant for a long time and we haven’t been through that for a long time.”

“Max Verstappen put this sport back on the map because it is important that there is someone in Formula 1 who provides the action and the tension. The Honda engine is now good enough for Verstappen to fight. against them. He’s also hungrier than Hamilton. “





Hamilton himself admits that Verstappen presents a particularly tricky challenge: “It is extremely difficult to race against Verstappen, but there are a lot of drivers who are difficult to fight.”

“Verstappen is very difficult because he’s very talented and in a very good team. He’s in the shape of his life right now, both physically and mentally I think. It’s a tough fight, but it’s is what makes him beautiful. “