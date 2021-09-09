Formula 1 | Verstappen confirms Red Bull won’t change engine at Monza

Max Verstappen told Monza today that Red Bull did not plan to use the Italian Grand Prix to introduce a fourth power unit, due to the sprint qualifier which would increase the potential for lost points.

“We haven’t really decided where to take our penalty yet. But here, with the Sprint Qualifying, it’s not an option even though it’s not our best track on paper.”

“Also my engine is still very new, so it’s certainly not the plan to introduce a 4th here. We’ll have to wait for a good circumstance like Sergio (Perez) at Zandvoort.”

Moreover, if Red Bull chooses to introduce its fourth engine this weekend, the decision could influence Mercedes to follow suit after Hamilton suffered a problem at Zandvoort.

In Italy, Verstappen also returned to his home victory at the Dutch Grand Prix. How did he digest the fervor born after the race?





“I think it’s always hard to get over that emotion of your first F1 win, but it was really high. It was more because all the fans expected me to win, so worse than first on the line would have been a bummer. “

“For that to happen, I know it’s incredibly difficult because all season we’ve been neck and neck with Mercedes. And then to do more or less perfectly with pole and victory in the race. I was kinda relieved once I crossed the line. “

“It was an amazing weekend, the amount of support I got was really nice to see. Also, seeing so many people at a Grand Prix was very important but of course for the whole Holland and motorsport in Holland, it was also a very important race. “