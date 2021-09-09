Formula 1 – With Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Haas is on the verge of nervous breakdown ahead of the Italian GP

For Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, the good news is that the Monza circuit is much less narrow than that of Zandvoort. The less good news is that the Italian Grand Prix only takes place a week after the Dutch one. And, even with a great dose of optimism, one doubts that the few days separating the two events are enough to dispel a conflict which, in any case, has everything to end very badly.

The affair has frankly gained in intensity last weekend, these two have not stopped looking for each other. And to find himself. On Saturday, in qualifying, Mazepin did not really appreciate that his teammate overtook him, despite the alternation desired by the team. “It suits me perfectly to follow the rules because it is very important for the team, he had reported to Sky Sport. One day the rule favors me, another it puts me at a disadvantage. It’s like that. But what I don’t like is when people are cheeky and they are fighting for 19th place. I think it shows their true nature. “Schumacher’s response: he had asked his team for permission to perform this maneuver. And had obtained it.

The next day, rebelote: sucked by the Russian at the end of the first lap, Schumacher tried to overtake on the right. But the door closed, after a steering wheel from his box neighbor. The front wing of the Haas N.47 took a hit and forced its owner to go through the pit lane, then complete the entire race with his nose in the mirrors so as not to interfere with the leaders. On the radio, Michael’s son then soberly contented himself with noting the facts: “What was that again?“

Between Schumacher and Mazepin, the peak of tension has not yet been reached

He was much less calm in Baku at the beginning of June, where he had grazed the rail at more than 300 km / h after a similar maneuver by his teammate. “What did he do, seriously? Does he want to kill us?“, had questioned the champion of F2, before being quickly taken again by his engineer then his superiors, who wanted to avoid that these tensions feed the press. Lost sentence. In a few weeks, the disagreement became too important not to not spill out. of the track.

“My race could obviously have been much better, but I still had an incident with my teammate which compromised the result, did not hesitate to comment on Schumacher last Sunday. I don’t mind being blocked, but not when I already have my front wing at this level. He pushed me into the pit lane and I’m not the only rider he’s had this kind of behavior with today. “Mazepin, him, simply specified not to feel”guilty“, also delighted to have made a”good race” and… “a very good first round“.

The German has every interest in speaking to the media. He masters the exercise to perfection and enjoys a different status after having spent most of his life making a name for himself. His career will not end at Haas but this first experience in F1 is an excellent test before aiming higher. For him, the challenge is to keep the right role and demonstrate that he is capable of remaining measured in all circumstances, on and off the track. Mazepin, he does not have to dwell on so many precautions. But both of them use the microphones to put pressure on a team which – forgive us for the use of that expression – has its ass between two chairs.





Haas doesn’t want to cut an arm or a leg

The whole sporting and economic balance of the structure rests on its two pilots. Schumacher is a name that attracts brands but he is also and above all the darling of Ferrari, whose plan to support the German at the highest level is regulated like music paper. The Scuderia lent its wind tunnel to the American team, supplied it with a certain number of parts – engines included – as well as the expertise of its own engineers. Some of whom have closely accompanied Schumacher in recent years. Mazepin, he is the son of the unofficial owner of the stable, since the budget of the oligarch Dmitry Mazepin allowed the survival of Haas after the economic disaster caused by the pandemic.

In short, for Günther Steiner, to condemn one or the other of his two pilots would be like cutting an arm or a leg. The manager of the team, whose frankness and frankness had made the popularity of the series Netflix, has become an astonishing politician, rather centrist: “You have to understand that our pilots only fight against each other, not against other pilots. Each one wants to prove that they are better than the other“, he said on Saturday. He did not change your Sunday, after the steering wheel of Mazepin.”I don’t think this is a dirty maneuver to be honest, he moderated in comments reported by Sky. There’s not just one person to blame for this. “Between Grosjean and Magnussen, it had always been easier to decide.

The most dangerous would be that the actions of the sulphurous Russian pilot no longer stem only from an attempt at intimidation, but from a desire to make his teammate pay for the breaking of the “pact” in qualifying. “He broke the rules in Spielberg and now in Zandvoort, Mazepin reported. That’s why I’m pissed off. One thing is therefore clear now: this system no longer works. “Before qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, Haas has only a few hours to come up with a new solution. The best possible. Or the least bad.

