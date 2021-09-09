Forspoken: a fantastic trailer specifies the release of the game on PS5 and PC

Forspoken, action-RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions, was in the game at the PlayStation Showcase. A new trailer has taught us more about its history, while also providing a preview of the gameplay.

The last time Forspoken showed up was last March at Square Enix Presents. New event, new trailer for this title which will arrive in spring 2022 on PS5 and PC.

In a fantasy world, the player will play Frey Holland, a “reckless young woman, cunning and having no purpose in life”, played by actress Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels 2019). Originally from New York, she finds herself transported to Athia, “a land where dreams and nightmares suddenly seem to come to life”, where she will have to master magical powers in order to fight the terrible monsters that inhabit these lands to hope to return home. Here’s the official synopsis:

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself stranded in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia, with a magical and conscious bracelet on her wrist. His cynical new companion, “Cuff”, helps Frey navigate the sprawling world of Athia. In order to find a way back home, Frey will have to fight monstrous creatures, face mighty Tantas, and uncover secrets that will awaken something deeper about her.



As advertised on PS Blog, the authors Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick worked on the game. Music side, there are two composers: Bear McCreary (God of War 2018, The Walking Dead) and Garry Schyman (BioShock).

Forspoken will be released in Spring 2022 on PS5 and PC.