Four absent for the FC Lorient – LOSC meeting

During the press conference before FC Lorient – LOSC, Jocelyn Gourvennec gave an update on his squad and the players unavailable for the next meeting. At the dawn of a very rhythmic September, several Mastiffs are forfeited.

Jocelyn Gourvennec said at a press conference that four players would be absent for this weekend’s meeting and two remain uncertain. The four players are Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah, Renato Sanches and Domagoj Bradaric : “Djo Bamba and Tim Weah are in recovery. Renato Sanches is not available and Domagoj Bradaric is at a standstill » explained the technician from LOSC.

Package during the last international meeting with Turkey, Zeki Celik has felt discomfort in his calf in recent days but Jocelyn Gourvennec has been reassuring about him: “Zeki Çelik had calf discomfort in selection but it should be fine. “





Finally, the case Jonathan david is more complex. During Gabriel Gudmundsson’s presentation, LOSC President Olivier Létang detailed the program for the Canadian striker, who played last night: “Jonathan David has not yet returned to Lille. He will arrive tomorrow (Friday) morning in Paris and he will join his teammates in Lorient shortly before noon. His participation in the match will depend on Jocelyn (Gourvennec). “

Comments confirmed by Jocelyn Gourvennec who hopes to have him with the group this Friday at 9 p.m., against FC Lorient: “Jonathan David will join us, he had a very good game last night. We need him so he will join us in Lorient. “