Free contraception for women up to 25 years old: 5 questions on the measure announced by Olivier Véran

the essential

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran, announced this Thursday, September 9, that contraception will be free for women up to their 25 years from January 1, 2022.

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced this Thursday, September 9 that contraception will now be free for women up to 25 years old. What does this announcement mean in detail? Here are 5 questions about that decision.

Read also :

Contraception will now be free in France for women up to 25 years old

Which contraceptions are concerned?

On the set of France 2, Olivier Véran announced that “Contraception will now be free for all women aged up to 25 years”.

The following are therefore concerned: certain contraceptive pills (first and second generations), the contraceptive implant, the hormonal or copper IUD (IUD), as well as the diaphragm.

Third and fourth generation pills, the female condom, the vaginal ring, the patch, spermicides and permanent contraception (tubal ligation) are therefore not reimbursed by Health Insurance.

How much does contraception cost now?

Not all contraceptives cost the same. A first and second generation pill pack can cost around $ 1.50 per month, while a third or fourth generation pill pack can cost over $ 30.

The contraceptive implant and the hormonal IUD cost around a hundred euros. For the diaphragm, to be used at each report, you have to pay around sixty euros on average.





Olivier Véran was concerned about the decline in the use of a means of contraception among young French people. “I made the observation, in connection with the scientific authorities, of a decline in contraception in a certain number of young women, and the first reason, it is a renunciation for financial reasons”, advanced the doctor this Thursday. “It is unbearable that women cannot protect themselves, cannot have contraception, when they obviously choose to do so, because it costs them too much in their budget.” he added.

Only contraception is concerned?

No. In addition to contraception, Olivier Véran added that free access will be extended to health care. “There will be support for hormonal contraception, the biological assessment that can go with it, the prescription consultation, all the care that is related to this contraception”, explains the Minister this Thursday morning.

Women will therefore be reimbursed: costs relating to the annual consultation with a doctor or midwife, the follow-up consultation for the first year of access to contraception, examinations carried out with a view to a prescription within the limit of ‘once a year.

Until what age will contraception be reimbursed?

The bar set by the minister was set at 25 because “it is an age which corresponds, in terms of economic, social and income” to “more autonomy”, argued Olivier Véran. “This is also the age when we will definitively leave complementary health care in our home.” According to studies put forward by the

Since 2013, free contraception has already been granted to young girls aged 15 to 18. Since then, the rate of abortion has declined from 9.5 to 6 per 1,000 young people between 2012 and 2018.

From when ?

The expansion of free contraception will come into force on January 1, 2022.