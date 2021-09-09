full pot on video and lightness

The Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are available on the market today. They offer quite similar features, with a slightly more high-end rendering for the pro version.

In the French landscape, we know Oppo more for its Find X3 range, available in Lite, Neo and Pro versions, or for its very affordable phones like the Oppo A94. The brand today presents two smartphones a little more upscale, with the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro.

Both models want to put the pack on video and display a pro portrait mode in video, with real-time bokeh rendering, as well as a focus feature tracking in real time in video

Both are 5G compatible, run on the ColorOS home interface and have a fairly similar design. The Reno 6 Pro, however, is larger than its more affordable pal.

What to expect from this new series of Reno 6?

Let’s start with the Oppo Reno 6. Despite its name, it has two exclusive video features that the Reno 6 Pro cannot claim.

The first is a portrait mode that can display everything that surrounds the subject in black and white thanks to the wonders of AI. The second is a super slow motion video mode, which shoots up to 960 frames per second in 720p.





For the rest, we are on a fairly classic smartphone, with a thin (7.59 mm) and light design (count 183 g) and an anti fingerprint coating. The OLED screen displays a diagonal of 6.43 inches, an FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The photo block displays three sensors, a main 64 megapixel, a secondary (ultra wide-angle) 8 megapixel and a macro of 2 megapixel. On the front, the selfie camera displays 32 megapixels.

On the specifications side, we can count on a SoC Dimensity 900, a 4300 mAh battery (aided by a 65W fast charge), 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Reno 6 Pro rounds the corners

The Reno 6 Pro broadly incorporates the specifications of its little brother. Among the notable changes, we must still note the presence of a curved screen, which extends a little more on a diagonal of 6.55 inches. It is also slightly thicker, since it measures 7.99 mm.

The photo block accommodates four sensors. The main one has 50 megapixels, the ultra wide-angle, 16 megapixels; the macro with a 2 megapixel sensor. The new kid is a 13 megapixel telephoto lens, capable of providing X2 optical zoom.

The Pro model should also be significantly more powerful. It has a high-end chip for this, the Snapdragon 870 from Qualcomm, as well as 12 GB of RAM. The storage has also been revised upwards to reach 256 GB.

Reno6 and Reno6 Pro prices and availability

The Reno 6 is available from this Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 499 euros. Two colors are available: Arctic Blue and Star Black. The Reno 6 Pro is offered at a price of 799 euros, from this Thursday also. It is available in Arctic Blue or Lunar Gray.