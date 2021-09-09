Genshin Impact, guide to the “Lunar Kingdom” event

A new event is coming to Genshin Impact, and it’s quite original, because it will test your fishing skills …

Lunar kingdom is therefore the next event planned on Genshin Impact. It will start on September 10, until September 20. To participate, your adventurer level must be equal to or greater than 30, in addition to having unlocked the fishing skill and the Serenithéière. Let’s see what the event will consist of.

Updated by Tridash, September 09, 2021 at 11:50:51 This article will be updated tomorrow with tips for making the event a success

Lunar Kingdom

Kujirai momiji, an Inazuman fisherwoman, always wanted to catch a legendary fish named the Lunar Leviathan. She plans to go hunting with two of her old friends and invites you to join in as well. Can his wish be granted this time?

Awards

In terms of rewards, you will be able to collect primo-gems and an fishing rod exclusive to the event.

Presentation of the event

You will need to complete several event quests, including a series of special fishing trainings. The different phases of the event will be unlocked day after day.





During the special fishing trainings, you will have to catch specific fish within the allotted time. The better your performance, the better the rewards.

You will find the different locations of the special fishing trainings by following the directions on the map. Consider choosing the right bait and the right fishing rod for the challenge. Note that you can catch a maximum of 50 fish per day in a special training area.

You can then head to the designated bodies of water, and use the bait of the event fluorescent grass to catch mysterious ornamental fish. They only appear at certain times, and you will be able to get bait from Kujirai momiji if necessary.