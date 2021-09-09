German Jérôme Boateng, defender of Olympique Lyonnais, sentenced for domestic violence

German Jérôme Boateng, defender of Olympique Lyonnais, during his trial for violence against his former partner, in Munich, September 9, 2021. CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

The brand new defender of Olympique Lyonnais (OL) Jérôme Boateng was sentenced, Thursday, September 9 by a court in Munich, to a fine of 1.8 million euros for having violated his ex-partner in 2018. A l ‘after a long day of hearing, the magistrates found him guilty of assault and battery. The footballer faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Her former partner and mother of two children notably reported that, during a vacation in the Caribbean, the 33-year-old, former Bayern Munich player and 2014 world champion, first threw a lantern at her during the ‘a violent argument. As the object did not hit her, the defender then aimed and hit her with an insulated box, injuring her right arm. “He stuck one eye with his thumb, she then clarified. He bit my head and pulled me to the ground by the hair. “





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also World Cup: and at the start, it’s Germany who loses

The violent scene took place during a party in a luxury hotel in July 2018, just after Germany’s elimination in the first round of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. According to Mr. Boateng, it is on the contrary his companion who would have shown aggressiveness and who would have even injured him on the lip by hitting him. “I was not violent (…) I did not attack her “, he assured, without convincing the magistrates.

Accusations also of his previous companion

At the material time, the player was in talks to join Paris-Saint-Germain, and he says the dispute focused in particular on his partner’s demands to follow him to Paris. This transfer did not happen in the end, and Boateng remained in Munich. The former couple is also currently on trial to obtain custody of their two 10-year-old twins, who live with him. This question was also, indirectly, one of the challenges of the Munich trial.

The 30-year-old signed at the beginning of September for two years with Olympique Lyonnais, after a decade crowned with multiple titles at Bayern. He was at the end of his contract with Munich, where he won two Champions Leagues and nine German league titles. Star of the national team during the world title in Brazil in 2014, he was then dismissed by former coach Joachim Löw at the start of 2019, following the elimination of the Mannschaft in Russia. In his first list last week, the new coach, Hansi Flick, did not call on him.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Despite the Grenelle against domestic violence, the number of femicides is on the rise

Earlier this year, the player’s previous girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, whom he had just left a few days earlier, was found dead in a Berlin apartment. Justice concluded that it was a suicide. Mr. Boateng was at that time traveling to Qatar with Bayern, where he was playing the Club World Cup. He then returned immediately to Germany. She had also accused him of having abused her, before retracting, according to the Munich daily. Süddeutsche Zeitung.