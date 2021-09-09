Getting started DS 4 E-Tense plug-in hybrid: the premium made in France

7

The new DS 4 is intriguing in more ways than one: lines less tortured than those of other models of the brand, a clever mix of French luxury and technology … Is this enough to compete without complex with the German?

If you expected to find a sporty crossover, go your way. The DS 4 is indeed a compact sedan that relies on comfort, beautiful finishes, beautiful materials and modern infotainment. This is the bet of the “luxury” brand of the Stellantis group, which has made the triangle its sign of distinction and its signature. Our handling of the new French model on the roads of the Oise, in the north of Paris, allowed us to check whether DS kept its promises, or even if it could compete with its Teutonic competitors.

The DS4 E-Tense is optionally fitted with 20-inch rims.

When looking at our DS4 Performance Line + finish, the first thing that strikes you are the huge 20 inch rims (optional) with tire widths (front and rear) reaching 245mm. You can, however, opt for more reasonable 17- and 19-inch rims. Seen in profile, this gives a high legged car with the impression of a flattened body. This optical effect is due to a receding roof line and the narrowing of the rear window. But our DS4 is above all a compact of 4.40 meters. It comes between its next competitors which are the Audi A3 (4.343 m) and Mercedes Class A (4.419 m), without forgetting the BMW 1 Series (4.319 m), a bit smaller. But where it clashes is on the side of its wingspan: 1.86 meters wide, 4 to 6 cm more than its rivals. The height is not to be outdone, with 1.49 m, or 6 cm more than the German ones.

Our DS 4 E-Tense offers 3D tail lights with scale effect.

Added to this is a bodywork where the folds participate in the atypical design of the model. One cannot escape the long engine cover and this grille put forward by its headlights, in particular the daytime running lights resembling mandibles – undoubtedly to bite the competition.

The aggressiveness of the grille of the DS 4 is on par with some premium German ones. The DS 4 E-Tense loses 40 liters of capacity and reaches 390 liters of trunk. Wide opening, but a little high loading threshold.

Sequins and high tech on board



Little rear legroom, but sufficient headroom.



Entering a DS 4 is entering luxury * made in France *. enlarge

And that’s not all. Once aboard the DS 4, the “Deutsche qualität”Can go and get dressed. The premium side of French luxury is immediately felt. Here come together leather upholstery, real wood inserts, polished metal keys and aerators pushed into the storm doors. The central nozzles of the dashboard are hidden behind a bar, a new trend noticed by most manufacturers.

A luxurious interior and visible stitching for this DS 4.



The infotainment is based on a central 10-inch (25.40 cm diagonal) screen that is fairly responsive and fluid. Its ergonomics are similar to that of a smartphone, with 5 customizable screens.

The screen looks like that of a smartphone.

We would have liked to be able to test the in-house voice assistant “Hey iris“, absent from our test model. This assistant still needs to be adjusted, but it will be present on the production models. We will devote a lab news to it later.

Our DS 4 E-Tense has an infrared camera.

a touchpad positioned on the steering column, between the driver and his passenger, allows you to write and display a window with shortcuts on the touch screen.

Nice surprise with a CarPlay which is directly detected in wireless mode without first needing to plug the iPhone into one of the USB ports. Android Auto is also required, but wired.

The driving position is highlighted by a 7-inch (17.78 cm diagonal) digital instrument cluster, the contrast of which did not seem satisfactory to us. It is coupled to a head-up system (HUD or head-up display in English) offering a display area of ​​21 inches (53.34 cm diagonal).

A 7-inch handset that lacks contrast. A 21-inch head-up system with lots of information.

You can choose to display some information on the handset and some on the HUD. All from the left comodo. As for the comodo on the right, it allows you to go a little deeper into the information. In use, it is a bit disturbing with the risk of tangling the pencils. A plug-in hybrid engine If the DS4 is offered with gasoline engines of 130, 180 and 225 hp, not to mention a diesel at 130 hp, a plug-in hybrid version of 225 hp (cumulative torque of 360 Nm) is also available. This is also our test model. Under the hood, we find the 1.6-liter turbo-gasoline 4-cylinder unit developing 180 hp coupled to an 80 kW (110 hp) electric motor, itself powered by a 12.4 kWh battery. The whole being integrated into an 8-speed automatic gearbox (AT-8). As for autonomy, DS Automobiles announces 55 km (WLTP cycle) in pure electric. Note that the gasoline tank only offers 40 liters.

The battery can be recharged in 1 hour 40 minutes on a 7.4 kW Wallbox.

Here the starting is done in pure electric and in absolute silence. Once launched, we take advantage of the “Comfort” driving mode which thus offers controlled damping (Active Scan Suspension) via the camera located at the top of the windshield. This technology reads the road and adapts the stiffness of the shocks accordingly. Although beneficial for passenger comfort, it is quite different when it comes to quickly winding a series of turns, especially if the road is wet. The front axle will have an annoying tendency to be overtaken by the power of the torque. As a result, it is better to lift the accelerator pedal and enjoy the comfort offered by the seats. Note that the controlled shock absorber works only in “Comfort” mode. Once the battery is empty, the DS4 goes back to “Hybrid” mode and calls on the heat engine as a generator. Suffice to say that the average consumption takes a hit with 8.3 l / 100 km on the highway (130 km / h) against 6 l / 100 km in mixed use (city and national). It should be added that the 1653 kg, that is to say 234 kg more than the PureTech petrol 225 hp, does not facilitate fuel savings. First impressions The manufacturer had accustomed us with the DS7 and DS9 to too flashy interiors. He corrected the shooting with his DS4. And we must recognize that the bet is rather successful at the end of this convincing grip. The initial promises are there: comfort, finishes, quality of materials, modern infotainment … but to be simplified. On the road side, the DS4 E-Tense 225 is a real flying carpet, despite its 20-inch rims.

French luxury and know-how permeate the DS4.