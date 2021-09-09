global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Joe Biden announces new plan to fight Covid-19 –

Joe Biden presented on Thursday a vast plan to beef up the American response to the Covid-19 pandemic fueled by the Delta variant, in particular by making vaccination compulsory for federal employees.

The US president must sign an executive order requiring officials to be vaccinated, without the possibility of escaping the syringe by being tested regularly, the Washington Post said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

– The Mu variant of potential concern, according to the EMA –

The Mu variant, first identified in Colombia in January, is “of potential concern,” but there is no data yet to suggest that it may overtake the Delta variant as the dominant strain, the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The variant had been classified as a “variant to follow” by the WHO at the beginning of September.

– Vaccine: WHO still opposed to a 3rd dose –

The WHO has once again requested that people vaccinated against Covid-19 do not receive a 3rd booster dose so that the vials are sent to poor countries which have only been able to immunize a tiny part of their population.

“I will not remain silent when the companies and the countries which control the world supply of vaccines think that the poor of the world must be satisfied with the leftovers”, launched, irritated, its director general, the Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

– Appeal to EU justice against the health pass –

An appeal was brought before the General Court of the European Union to obtain the annulment of the regulation establishing the European health pass, according to the site of this jurisdiction.

– France: the former Minister of Health summoned to court –





The former French Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn, who had resigned in mid-February 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, is summoned to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris on Friday with a view to a possible indictment, according to a judicial source.

This possible questioning would be the first in this vast file devoted to the way in which the French authorities anticipated and then managed the coronavirus epidemic which killed at least 115,000 people in France, according to Public Health France.

– Italy: searches of “anti-vaccine” activists –

Italian police raided the homes and computers of eight “anti-vaccine” activists on Thursday, inciting violent action during protests against the health pass.

The group, which communicated via a Telegram messaging under the title “the warriors”, called for mass participation in a demonstration planned for the weekend in Rome, but also urged its members to carry out violent actions in their places of residence, according to the report. police.

– Japan gives up hosting the FIFA Club World Cup –

Japan is giving up on hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in December due to restrictions due to the health crisis, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Thursday.

“We had to make the decision” not to host the competition, Kiyotaka Suhara, JFA general secretary, told a press conference.

– More than 4.59 million dead –

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4.59 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Thursday at 10:00 a.m. GMT by AFP from official sources.



The United States is the country with the most deaths (652,675), ahead of Brazil (584,421), India (441,749), Mexico (265,420) and Peru (198,595), according to official figures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.