God of War, Gran Turismo 7, InFamous … Follow the PlayStation Showcase live from 10pm!

Last June, E3 was back and, as you might expect, Sony PlayStation preferred to steer clear of the event. An absence regretted by part of the public, but which will be compensated from this evening by the PlayStation Showcase, supposed to present us the future of the PS5, and which will be to follow here and live from 10 pm via our minute-by-minute stream!

A probable point on upcoming releases

Sony announced it, this PlayStation Showcase tonight will present both Sony games and partner games. We first think of Deathloop, the new game from Arkane Studios which, although acquired by Microsoft with Bethesda, was able to maintain itsconsole exclusive with the manufacturer of the PS5. It is also possible that we are entitled to a segment on Call of Duty: Vanguard, which recently unveiled its multiplayer, in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, in Ghostwire Tokyo so the case is similar to that of Deathloop, or even in Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy. Why not also consider a new presentation of Stray, an adventure game developed by Annapurna in which we play a cat, and which is expected on PC, PS5 and PS4 in 2022. Finally, Horizon: Forbidden West should not miss the party, since the title is obviously largely set forward by the mark and that it is expected on February 18.

Any announcements to plan?

In all likelihood, announcements will be made this evening. We remember David Jaffe and Tidux who, at the start of the week, mentioned an “incredible” game that could be presented tonight. This would be, according to Tidux, a new marvel stamped game. According to insider Shpeshal_Nick, it could be that Sucker Punch, who just released Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut, is working on a return of the license inFAMOUS, which we haven’t heard from for 7 years now.





Regarding The Last of Us, things are less clear, but we are currently talking about a remake of the first opus, and the upcoming announcement of a stand-alone multiplayer title which Naughty Dog is recruiting for. Obviously, we cannot evoke this showcase without considering the presence of remasters and remakes. The one most likely to be present is Alan Wake, whose remaster was announced by Remedy on PS5 and PS4 in addition to the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series versions.

God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Final Fantasy: the expected behemoths

Since the announcement of the PlayStation Showcase tonight, several titles are coming back to the mouths of insiders and gamers. At the head, we obviously find the next God of War, from which we hope to obtain new information and a sequence of gameplay. The latter, initially scheduled for the end of the year before being postponed to 2022, has in fact still not shown up. At his side, we hope to find Gran Turismo 7, which has already given us several videos letting us see the title. Also expected for 2022, the title is undoubtedly part of “the future of the PS5”. Still exclusive to Sony consoles pending a probable announcement on PC, Final Fantasy VII Remake could be talked about again with its second part, which has yet to be officially unveiled. Other titles, such as Forspoken, previously known as Project Athia, or Pragmata, were also cited in the predictions.

Finally, Sony could take the opportunity to give news about the services offered by the manufacturer, namely PS Plus and PS Now. We also hope for a clearer communication on the status of games and their pricing. We remember in particular the price of first-party games, announced at the same time as the September 2020 conference, or even PC mentions that appeared and then withdrawn and, more recently, the Backpedal regarding the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade.