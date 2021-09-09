God of War Ragnarök: Official title, familiar faces and divine gameplay for the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus!

Sony Interactive Entertainment had given us an appointment this Thursday for a PlayStation Showcase 2021 to highlight the next exclusives from the Playstation studios. Obviously, players were finally hoping to see the next episode of God of war, unveiled last year under the same circumstances, as well as discover its exact title at the same time. Obviously, if you are reading this article, it is because our wait has been rewarded!

To start, you can keep calling him God of War Ragnarök, now official name attributed to this suite which will be the grand finale of the Nordic saga of Kratos according to Hermen Hulst. Among the novelties that fans will have noticed immediately, note the presence of a sled to move us in addition to the boat ! An intense fight scene in front of Freyja will take place on board. Atreus will always accompany us, wishing to know more about his true nature in the coming conflict, as well as Mimir, and we will find our friends the dwarves forge over our travels in the realms of Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard ! In addition to the clashes and action scenes always so intense, the end of the video also has something hyper, since the duo face Thor (voiced by Ryan Hurst) and releases none other than Tyr. A mysterious young girl also appears, who has nothing Nordic, it remains to be seen what role she will play in this coming end of the world.





God of War Ragnarök is expected in 2022 on PS4 and PS5. While waiting for the return of Kratos and Atreus, you can purchase the 2018 episode at Amazon priced at € 16.59.