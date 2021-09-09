God of War Ragnarök: the PS5 / PS4 game finally shows itself in a divine gameplay trailer

The next God of War, which will respond well to the name of God of War Ragnarök, has unveiled its first gameplay images during the PlayStation Showcase. The opportunity to find Kratos and Atreus, a few years after their adventures in the episode published in 2018 on PS4.

Announced in September 2020, God of War: Ragnarok had so far unveiled a simple logo. Sony and Santa Monica Studio finally took advantage of the PlayStation Showcase to give us a preview … without however specifying its release date. We have to be content with a “2022” wave for now, knowing that the recall was originally scheduled for 2021. While the game will land on both PS4 and PS5, note that the trailer above was captured on PS5. It combines gameplay extracts and in-game cinematics.

As you can see, the story picks up a few years after the revelations of the game of 2018. The relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus is again at the center of the adventure. Santa Monica Studio provides background on the PS Blog :

Atreus’ curiosity is only growing. Like many young people, he wants to understand who he is. Above all, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the coming conflict still haunts Atreus. He wants to protect his family at all costs, but Atreus doesn’t want to be left out as conflict rages in the Nine Realms. Kratos, still affected by the weight of his past mistakes, wishes to spare Atreus the harsh lessons he learned from facing the gods. He wants to protect his son above all else, and their clash with Baldur has reinforced his belief that future clashes with the Aesir can only lead to a tragic outcome. Grace Orlady, Community Manager, Santa Monica Studio



In this opus, our two protagonists will be able to survey the nine kingdoms. As a reminder, the God of War of 2018 did not allow access to Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard. We are promised as well “new areas and new locations introduced in the previous game”. There will of course be new bestiary and gameplay side with new combat abilities, a new runic summon for Atreus and the return of Kratos’ legendary weapons. It won’t be too much to face Freya and Thor, who are the two main antagonists here.

Our team has worked hard to capitalize on our gains made during the creation of God of War (2018) and to improve the combat by bringing it a touch of freshness. One of our goals for God of War Ragnarök was to provide choices for players during the combat phases. Whether it’s performing powerful combos, mastering the elements or adopting defensive tactics, you will be able to appropriate the combat phases alongside our duo of heroes. Grace Orlady, Community Manager, Santa Monica Studio

Let’s finish by specifying that God of War Ragnarök is directed by Eric Williams, who has been working on the license since the very first opus. Cory Barlog, director of the 2018 God of War, has therefore left his place to work on another project.

God of War Ragnarok will be released in 2022 on PS5 and PS4.