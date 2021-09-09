Google Assistant is in the sights of the European Union

The European Union is interested in Google Assistant, which is installed by default on Android smartphones.

If you have an Android smartphone, chances are you’ll have Google Assistant installed by default. Google’s voice assistant even has its dedicated physical button on some devices. The EU is looking to see if manufacturers of Android devices are forced to integrate Google Assistant … it could lead to an antitrust investigation.

The EU wants to regulate

European Union antitrust investigations are shaking tech giants. Their dominant position is a problem and the EU is trying to regulate them. These sensitive subjects are revived by the pandemic, from which online platforms are emerging even stronger. These big companies act like “gatekeepers– sort of gatekeepers to a market: they control large ecosystems that become impossible to challenge. Google, for example, sees 90% of web searches carried out in Europe and 76% of smartphones sold are equipped with Android.





The EU is taking action, it has imposed on Google 8.2 billion fines for abuse of a dominant position: in 2017 for its price comparison Google Shopping, in 2018 for Android and in 2019 for AdSense, its contextual advertising system.

Google Assistant by default is a problem

According to Reuters, the European Commission is now worried about the dominance of Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa in the market for connected devices. One of its concerns is the presence of Google Assistant by default on Android smartphones. The article does not cite iOS, yet Siri is also enabled there by default without the possibility of changing it. On Android, you can choose another default assistant, Alexa for example.

According to the Reuters report, European regulators have asked manufacturers to present evidence of alleged pressure from Google to preinstall the Google Assistant on their Android devices. In addition, they would like to know if the American company forbids manufacturers to work on their own assistant, like Bixby at Samsung.

According to the MLex report, cited in the Reuters article, the European Commission wants to verify whether users can simultaneously use two voice assistants on their devices. Recall that, recently, as part of Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Google, it was revealed that the Mountain View firm had paid smartphone manufacturers to promote the Play Store and curb competition.

The European Commission will publish a final report, after consulting with manufacturers, in the first half of 2022. The investigation process will only begin after this first step has been passed.