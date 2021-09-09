Google teases its Pixel 6 and delivers clues about its presentation

2

Used to the leakage of its products on the Internet before their release, the Mountain View firm has decided to unveil itself an official video of its next Google Pixel 6. We discover the smartphone from all angles.

Google goes on the offensive and begins to seriously highlight its future smartphones. The firm has just unveiled an official video presenting the Pixel 6 in real conditions – until then, only renderings and photos were available. The opportunity to confirm the new, more colorful design of the device, which clearly stands out compared to its predecessors. The various photo sensors are thus placed in a wide band with metallic contours which extends over the entire width of the smartphone. Two models have already been unveiled by the brand last month.

As you can see, Google is subtly putting forward its new in-house chip, named Tensor, developed with the help of Samsung. It is the latter that will animate the phone and will overcome the American Qualcomm and its Snapdragon SoCs. The photo is obviously not left out since it has been the specialty of the range since its inception. Google is also taking the opportunity to show us what Android 12 and its new Material You interface will look like. The whole looks more colorful than usual. Several times, different times and dates are displayed during the advertisement. It is indeed not uncommon for large smartphone manufacturers to leave clues about official presentations or product releases in this way.

Did Google slip any clues into its promotional video? © Google



We note, for example, that the 9:30 am schedule comes back several times. It could be the start time of a conference, which would be 6:30 p.m. with us. A recent post on Instagram also shows it.

The Instagram post shows several times and dates. © Google