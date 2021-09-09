Google will integrate audio and video calls into Gmail

Last June, Google announced its intention to deploy its WorkSpace office suite in Gmail to offer all of its users a unified communication tool. Designed for collaborative work, WorkSpace allows you to create rooms, in reality workspaces integrating the tools of the Google office suite, similar to the channels on Slack and Microsoft Teams.

The feature, which was present in the Gmail interface, but not functional, is now enabled for all users.

Audio and video calls in Gmail

The deployment of WorkSpace also marks the inauguration of new communication tools in Gmail. It will soon be possible to make audio and video calls to other Gmail users, from Gmail, without having to launch the Google Meet application.





In other words, when the function is fully deployed, you will be able to call your colleagues using WorkSpace directly from Gmail.

To support the arrival of these new features, Google plans in the coming weeks to offer Gmail a new, more digestible interface and smoother navigation for easy access to all the tools.

Source: Google