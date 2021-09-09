More

    Gourvennec receives several good news before Lorient

    Victorious of Montpellier (2-1) before the international break, the LOSC, which is currently in 10th place in the standings, hopes to chain a second consecutive victory during the trip to Lorient, this Friday (9 p.m.) at the Moustoir stadium, in opening of the fifth day of Ligue 1.

    Dogues coach Jocelyn Gourvennec recorded several good news before this meeting. Indeed, the technician of the Merlus, Christophe Pélissier, announced this Thursday at a press conference that Jérémy Morel, Thomas Fontaine and Enzo Le Féé were fixed to challenge the LOSC. The first is injured in the hamstrings, the second will not be home in time of selection and the third is hit in an ankle.

    Good news for Jocelyn Gourvennec and the Mastiffs, Lorient will be decimated to face LOSC this Friday (9 p.m.) at the Moustoir stadium, at the opening of the fifth day of Ligue 1.

