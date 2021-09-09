Gourvennec receives several good news before Lorient

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the complete list of Mastiffs

Victorious of Montpellier (2-1) before the international break, the LOSC, which is currently in 10th place in the standings, hopes to chain a second consecutive victory during the trip to Lorient, this Friday (9 p.m.) at the Moustoir stadium, in opening of the fifth day of Ligue 1.

Dogues coach Jocelyn Gourvennec recorded several good news before this meeting. Indeed, the technician of the Merlus, Christophe Pélissier, announced this Thursday at a press conference that Jérémy Morel, Thomas Fontaine and Enzo Le Féé were fixed to challenge the LOSC. The first is injured in the hamstrings, the second will not be home in time of selection and the third is hit in an ankle.

🟠⚫ Moffi operational, Le Fée, Morel and Fontaine absent ⚽ #League 1 : update on the state of FC Lorient’s troops to face the reigning French champion, Lille, tomorrow #FCLLOSC #FBSport ➡️ https://t.co/3gpp5UVrn9 pic.twitter.com/Ar3LAk6gaz

– France Bleu Breizh Izel (@Francebleubzh) September 9, 2021